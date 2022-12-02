Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Boys Basketball: Addison, Sand Creek battle in season opener
SAND CREEK — The Addison boys basketball team came out strong to start Tuesday's game at Sand Creek and it was enough to hold on for the non-league win to open the season. The Panthers raced ahead to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Aggies would outscore Addison in the...
NC high school football’s top player: Providence Day’s Jadyn Davis is 2022 Mr. Football
Davis passed for more than 3,000 yards and led Providence Day to the NCISAA state title. He edged Millbrook High of Raleigh junior QB Mason Fortune, and East Forsyth senior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor.
Area sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AREA SCORES Marlington 47, Northwest 33 ...
Comments / 0