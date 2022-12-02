Columbus finishes the second half of a back-to-back tonight against Buffalo on national TV. With a 1-4-1 record in their last six games, the Blue Jackets will look to get some traction going tonight when they welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena for their first meeting of the season with the Sabres. Columbus plays three home games in the next five days before heading out for five road games in six before the Christmas holiday break. The team's moms also will be in town for the last game of the moms trip.

