Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
Sharks Recall Eetu Makiniemi From San Jose Barracuda
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda). Makiniemi, 23, has gone 6-4-1 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Barracuda this season. The Vantaa, Finland native touts a...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
POWERING THROUGH
Make that two-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. Nazem Kadri scored late in the third period on the powerplay - their second man-up tally of the tilt - as the Flames won their second straight outing, beating the visiting Coyotes 3-2 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES.
NHL
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Earn Dramatic OT Win on Strome's Clinching Goal
With the win, the Ducks have earned points in two of their last three games (1-1-1) and improved to 7-17-3 (17 points) on the season. Strome, Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason scored for Anaheim. Seven Ducks added assists, including Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler on Strome's winning goal.
NHL
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
Hockey: In pumping up volume of fan experience, Ice Flyers have seen attendance surge
During an Ice Flyers weekend home game earlier this season, team owner Greg Harris looked around the Pensacola Bay Center that night in amazement. Nearly every seat in the arena’s lower bowl and floor level along the ice was filled. The crowd of 5,187 who watched the Ice Flyers win against the Roanoke...
NHL
Ducks Partner with Local Communities to Open Holiday Ice Rinks
Ducks to participate in the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at Santa Ana Winter Village Saturday, Dec. 10 and host Ducks Day in Huntington Beach Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ducks will kick off the holiday season during the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at the Santa Ana Winter Village located at Civic Center Plaza of the Flags this Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Ducks will host Ducks Day at Surf City Winter Wonderland located at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4- 8 p.m.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs Sabres
Columbus finishes the second half of a back-to-back tonight against Buffalo on national TV. With a 1-4-1 record in their last six games, the Blue Jackets will look to get some traction going tonight when they welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena for their first meeting of the season with the Sabres. Columbus plays three home games in the next five days before heading out for five road games in six before the Christmas holiday break. The team's moms also will be in town for the last game of the moms trip.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - FLA @ WPG
Paul Maurice makes his return to the Manitoba capital as the Panthers close out their five-game road trip against the Jets. Maurice left in December of 2021 saying the Jets needed a new voice. Winnipeg has that new voice in Rick Bowness who has the Jets a couple points out of first in the Central. When asked about the return of his teams former coach, Bowness said it's all just noise. The team should be more concerned about getting the two points and closing out the home stand 3-1.
NHL
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
NHL
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
NHL
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
Comments / 0