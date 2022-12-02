ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

One dead in two vehicle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after a head on crash involving two vehicles near Urbana Tuesday. Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on collision in the 2700 block of Clark Road at about 10:28 a.m., according to a news release. Investigators determined the...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Authorities asking help in Preble County missing person investigation

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Preble County Sheriff's Office is looking for information from the public in connection with a missing person investigation. Sheriff deputies began an investigation after receiving a call from the missing person's mother this Spring, according to a news release. 32-year-old Tiffany Orona was last seen...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Driver dies in Clark Road two-vehicle crash

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road. Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from Urbana Fire Division and West Liberty Fire...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 vehicles crash in Miami Township; medics are responding

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in Miami Township early Tuesday morning. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of Eckley Boulevard and North Springboro Pike at approximately 7:40 a.m. Medics were called to the scene after a victim reported having chest pains after the crash, Kettering...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – December 5, 2022

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Treaty Line Road to investigate a property dispute between a male and female. No report was taken. A deputy was sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Scheiderer Road to investigate identity theft involving fraudulent checks that were cashed using the victims bank account. A report was taken, #22-0990.
MARYSVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: DPD's history with differently-abled persons

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- In a story you’ll only see here, Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah sits down with Jack Runser and his legal team. Hiking, kayaking, and bodybuilding are just some of the many hobbies Jack Runser said he once enjoyed, despite having cerebral palsy and being deaf and non-verbal.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

27-year-old man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 27-year-old D’Maughn Davion Moore was sentenced to 42 to 46 years to life in prison for shooting at multiple people on Thanksgiving Day 2019, killing one person. On November 28, 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane was in front of a house on Kenwood Avenue with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

'We cannot celebrate any holidays right now' family sues DPD for wrongful death

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton and Dayton Police Department are facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the murder of a mother and child. Aisha Nelson and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, were tragically murdered in June of this year, following a domestic dispute and the family wants justice.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Gonzo the service dog has been found and returned to elderly woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A short time after the information was released to the news, Dayton police say Gonzo was found and returned to the owner. Dayton Police ask for help finding stolen service dog, suspect. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton police are asking for help finding an elderly woman's...
DAYTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Preble County woman indicted in grandmother's death

EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman accused in the death of her grandmother on Nov. 15 was indicted on Monday. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Eaton Police...
EATON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy