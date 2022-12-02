Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
dayton247now.com
One dead in two vehicle crash in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after a head on crash involving two vehicles near Urbana Tuesday. Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on collision in the 2700 block of Clark Road at about 10:28 a.m., according to a news release. Investigators determined the...
Man ID’d after fatal crash into pole in Brookville
The 85-year-old driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, however, he later died.
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement continues searching for attempted kidnapping suspect in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's office is asking parents, neighbors, and children to stay vigilant as a report of an attempted kidnapping occurred Monday afternoon. Investigators, still searching for the person of interest the 13-year-old described. In a 911 call obtained by Bryn Caswell, a concerned...
dayton247now.com
Authorities asking help in Preble County missing person investigation
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Preble County Sheriff's Office is looking for information from the public in connection with a missing person investigation. Sheriff deputies began an investigation after receiving a call from the missing person's mother this Spring, according to a news release. 32-year-old Tiffany Orona was last seen...
Urbana Citizen
Driver dies in Clark Road two-vehicle crash
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road. Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from Urbana Fire Division and West Liberty Fire...
3 vehicles crash in Miami Township; medics are responding
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in Miami Township early Tuesday morning. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of Eckley Boulevard and North Springboro Pike at approximately 7:40 a.m. Medics were called to the scene after a victim reported having chest pains after the crash, Kettering...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – December 5, 2022
A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Treaty Line Road to investigate a property dispute between a male and female. No report was taken. A deputy was sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Scheiderer Road to investigate identity theft involving fraudulent checks that were cashed using the victims bank account. A report was taken, #22-0990.
UPDATE: 85-year-old Brookville man identified after fatal crash
BROOKVILLE — Troopers have identified a man who died after a crash in Brookville Monday evening. Around 5 p.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Road to reports of a car into a pole, according to Sergeant Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hess said...
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: DPD's history with differently-abled persons
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- In a story you’ll only see here, Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah sits down with Jack Runser and his legal team. Hiking, kayaking, and bodybuilding are just some of the many hobbies Jack Runser said he once enjoyed, despite having cerebral palsy and being deaf and non-verbal.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Monday, addressing an incident that has been circulating across social media the past few days. The Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, December 4, a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Washington Township, when she...
dayton247now.com
27-year-old man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 27-year-old D’Maughn Davion Moore was sentenced to 42 to 46 years to life in prison for shooting at multiple people on Thanksgiving Day 2019, killing one person. On November 28, 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane was in front of a house on Kenwood Avenue with...
2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond
BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
dayton247now.com
'We cannot celebrate any holidays right now' family sues DPD for wrongful death
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton and Dayton Police Department are facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the murder of a mother and child. Aisha Nelson and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, were tragically murdered in June of this year, following a domestic dispute and the family wants justice.
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Gonzo the service dog has been found and returned to elderly woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A short time after the information was released to the news, Dayton police say Gonzo was found and returned to the owner. Dayton Police ask for help finding stolen service dog, suspect. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton police are asking for help finding an elderly woman's...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
dayton247now.com
Preble County woman indicted in grandmother's death
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman accused in the death of her grandmother on Nov. 15 was indicted on Monday. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Eaton Police...
