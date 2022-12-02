Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
Flu is Hitting My Tri-Cities Family Hard, this is What to Expect
I have been hearing that the Flu has hit Tri-Cities hard, and this weekend my family confirmed the rumor and got sick. Is this flu as bad as the experts have been saying it is?. The Flu Has Hit Tri-Cities Washington. Usually, when my kids get sick with the flu,...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
The Best Place To Live In Washington State
The best place to live in Washington State? Here's a city that offers both a small-town feel and big-city proximity — not to mention miles of natural beauty.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
nbcrightnow.com
The importance of hand washing
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Hand washing is routine after using the bathroom, before eating, and even before making food for some. For others the unhealthy habit of walking out without a sud in the sink can actually lead to getting sick more frequently. "With our increase in RSV, our significant increase...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities
There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
Explore the Cheapest Fixer Upper for Sale in Washington State
Dreaming of buying a home for the first time or maybe venturing into your first house flip? You cannot miss this deal hidden in Washington State for thousands less than the next best deal. Where is the Cheapest House in Washington State?. For the purpose of this article, I am...
Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free
Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
nbcrightnow.com
Snowy Sunday Dec. 4 Forecast
UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1