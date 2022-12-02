ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington

It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
The importance of hand washing

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Hand washing is routine after using the bathroom, before eating, and even before making food for some. For others the unhealthy habit of walking out without a sud in the sink can actually lead to getting sick more frequently. "With our increase in RSV, our significant increase...
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities

There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco

What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free

Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
Snowy Sunday Dec. 4 Forecast

UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
