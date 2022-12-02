Read full article on original website
Assemblyman Fong responds to Governor Newsom's call to penalize oil companies
California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Arizona state officials certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday nearly a month after Election Day.
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
Flags are to fly at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday
Flags will be flying at half-staff Wednesday through Thursday.
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations
(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
Here are possible reasons for the spread, and how to prevent it.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
Two Payments Coming to New York Families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
The Cochise County, Ariz., board of supervisors certified the county’s election results on Thursday, after a state judge ruled that it was unlawful for two GOP supervisors not to certify the results by the state’s legal deadline. The board voted 2-0 to certify the results from the Nov....
