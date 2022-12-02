ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Associated Press

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
R.A. Heim

Two Payments Coming to New York Families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
96.1 The Breeze

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.

