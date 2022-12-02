Read full article on original website
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government
Israel's ties to the Jewish American community are about to be put to the test, with Israel's emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States
Australia and US take realist approach to regional influence
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III for the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Washington, DC, on December 6. While there is notable continuity with last year’s agenda, this year’s AUSMIN clearly bears the Albanese government’s foreign and defence policy imprint – one that has a receptive audience in the Biden administration. With greater military co-operation, and a priority on climate action, the meeting outlines an agenda to vigorously compete with China for regional influence while advancing the alliance’s long-standing defence...
Argentina court hands VP Cristina Kirchner 6-year jail term in graft case
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Argentine court sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case on Tuesday.
nationalinterest.org
The Challenges to Entrepreneurship in Post-Conflict Environments
The challenges to entrepreneurship in a post-conflict environment require a quadripartite solution—the effective involvement of government, private enterprise, security institutions, and non-governmental organizations. Nothing less will do. The war between Russia and Ukraine has diverted the public’s attention from the many other conflicts across the globe—from Afghanistan, the Sahel,...
nationalinterest.org
The Peace Proposal in Russia: Shadows of Versailles
The cards on the table would mean certain defeat and humiliation for Vladimir Putin. The peace deal offered to Russia resembles an ultimatum. Although armaments from the West appear to be stalling in supply, and the “winter of discontent” looms, there is a belief that the Russian nomenklatura, besides President Vladimir Putin, has lost the stomach for the war. The proposal (transmitted through a Ukrainian contact) has been drawn up by “some” western countries (a euphemism for the United States) and has been initially accepted by the Ukrainians. The cards on the table for Russia make interesting reading. In this agreement, there is a complete cessation of hostilities and a withdrawal of troops from Ukraine (including Donetsk and Luhansk) by Russia. The thorny question of NATO will be postponed and Ukraine will join “after a minimum period of seven years.” A 100-kilometer-wide “security zone” will run along the borders of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, and will be policed by six western countries. Crimea will become a neutral area and the Russian navy would leave the Black Sea. This would be renegotiated after seven years. Russian nomenklatura and families will be given immunity from prosecution. This is perhaps the carrot to tempt the Russian elites to ditch Putin, or at least force him to play ball. It is certainly a better deal than Versailles or Nuremberg. Yet the cards on the table would mean certain defeat and humiliation for Putin. The proposal, along with large swathes of Western media, also presumes Putin is out of chips to play.
nationalinterest.org
Is Armenia Finally Turning Against Russia?
If Armenia actually wants to align with the West, there is a simple way to demonstrate its interest: leaving the CSTO. Last week, Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a snub to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Hosting the Russian leader in the Armenian capital of Yerevan for a gathering of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Pashinyan refused to agree to a summit declaration. Though any distancing from Putin should be welcomed, why was Armenia hosting Russia’s biggest military conference in the first place?
nationalinterest.org
Why Germany Won’t Go Nuclear
Germans contemplating the size of the needed investment, the risks associated with its existence, and the consequences of its use are unlikely to opt for this path. Stephen Szabo’s provocative article in The National Interest presents what we as former intelligence analysts would characterize as a “what if” or “low probability/high impact” scenario. “What if” exercises are useful to challenge the conventional wisdom, if only to demonstrate that the underlying conditions for current assessments remain solid. In this case, we believe that the counterargument for Germany remaining a non-nuclear ally within NATO is much stronger than the case for Germany exiting the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) or even seriously considering developing its own nuclear capability.
nationalinterest.org
Can America Stop Turkey’s Assault on Northern Syria?
It is up to the United States and the international community to make the consequences of an invasion too high for Turkey. On November 20, Turkey launched “Operation Claw-Sword,” an extensive campaign of airstrikes on northeast Syria. Turkey targeted over 265 sites, including civilian infrastructure, destroying a school, hospitals, grain silos, electrical and water plants, and oil facilities. Ankara’s attack led to twenty-eight deaths, including fourteen civilians. Most stunning was the airstrike on the joint base of the U.S.-led Coalition to Defeat Daesh and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), just 130 meters from American personnel. As the United States called for de-escalation, Turkey continued airstrikes targeting security forces guarding the Al-Hol Camp, which holds over 50,000 relatives of ISIS fighters. Fortunately, only a few families escaped and were later re-captured by security forces.
Comments / 0