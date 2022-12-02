ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

If Nintendo Made a Miniature Sharp SF1 TV Set with a Built-in Super Famicom / SNES Console

Around 32-years-ago, the Sharp SF1 TV set with a built-in Super Famicom console was released exclusively in Japan. There were two different models, a larger 21-inch unit and then a version with a 14-inch screen. Problem is that both are not exactly portable, but a modder known as Limone came up with a clever, yet highly refined, solution.
The Independent

15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones. And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation or...
techeblog.com

Cooler Master ORB X Gaming Pod, Might be Coolest Workstation Ever

The Cooler Master ORB X gaming pod just might be the coolest yet, and would perfectly complement this Project A.R.E.S. system. It’s designed to combine luxury and technology into something that offers a whole new level of immersion as well as comfort with a semi-enclosed design. Not just throne-shaped...
techeblog.com

Innovative Dual-Mode MEDUSA Drone Can Both Fly and Land on Water

MEDUSA is not designed for lethal payloads like Elbit Systems’ LANIUS, but this dual-mode drone, developed by researchers at Imperial College London, can both fly through the air and land on bodies of water to collect samples. There are many practical applications for Multi-Environment Dual robot for Underwater Sample Acquisition (MEDUSA) including monitoring and maintaining offshore infrastructure such as underwater energy pipelines as well as wind turbines.
techeblog.com

Apple Music Sing Turns Your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K Into a Karaoke Machine

Spiderweb music is fascinating, but Apple Music Sing is much better when you have guests around. This Apple Music feature enables iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K users to sing along to their favorite tunes , just like a real karaoke machine. There are multiple lyric views to let you perform lead, duets, backup, and more.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $40, Get a Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $19.99 – Today Only

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard not only works with computers, but also smartphones, Apple TV, as well as tablets, and you can get one for $19.99 after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon, today only, originally $39.99. Unlike other wireless keyboards, this one automatically adapts to the operating system of each device and maps keys to give you a familiar layout, shortcuts included. Product page.
techeblog.com

UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics

There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy