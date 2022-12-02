Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
If Nintendo Made a Miniature Sharp SF1 TV Set with a Built-in Super Famicom / SNES Console
Around 32-years-ago, the Sharp SF1 TV set with a built-in Super Famicom console was released exclusively in Japan. There were two different models, a larger 21-inch unit and then a version with a 14-inch screen. Problem is that both are not exactly portable, but a modder known as Limone came up with a clever, yet highly refined, solution.
15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation
Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones. And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation or...
techeblog.com
Cooler Master ORB X Gaming Pod, Might be Coolest Workstation Ever
The Cooler Master ORB X gaming pod just might be the coolest yet, and would perfectly complement this Project A.R.E.S. system. It’s designed to combine luxury and technology into something that offers a whole new level of immersion as well as comfort with a semi-enclosed design. Not just throne-shaped...
techeblog.com
Innovative Dual-Mode MEDUSA Drone Can Both Fly and Land on Water
MEDUSA is not designed for lethal payloads like Elbit Systems’ LANIUS, but this dual-mode drone, developed by researchers at Imperial College London, can both fly through the air and land on bodies of water to collect samples. There are many practical applications for Multi-Environment Dual robot for Underwater Sample Acquisition (MEDUSA) including monitoring and maintaining offshore infrastructure such as underwater energy pipelines as well as wind turbines.
techeblog.com
Apple Music Sing Turns Your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K Into a Karaoke Machine
Spiderweb music is fascinating, but Apple Music Sing is much better when you have guests around. This Apple Music feature enables iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K users to sing along to their favorite tunes , just like a real karaoke machine. There are multiple lyric views to let you perform lead, duets, backup, and more.
techeblog.com
BinBot 9000 is an Autonomous Trash Can with Vision-Assisted Guidance That Comes to You When Requested
Sure, it’s no autonomous Black Hawk helicopter, but the BinBot 9000 is far more useful in your home. Inventor James Bruton decided that a trash can that can autonomously navigate all the nooks and crannies of your average home, while also driving directly to you when requested. Thanks to...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $40, Get a Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $19.99 – Today Only
The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard not only works with computers, but also smartphones, Apple TV, as well as tablets, and you can get one for $19.99 after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon, today only, originally $39.99. Unlike other wireless keyboards, this one automatically adapts to the operating system of each device and maps keys to give you a familiar layout, shortcuts included. Product page.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is also a productivity king, and you can get one for $39.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Why the latter? It has 15 programmable buttons, including 6 thumb buttons, that can all be configured with G hub software. Product page. Sale. 6,903 Reviews.
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
Comments / 0