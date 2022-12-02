ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police release dramatic video of deadly altercation in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police released wild video footage of an incident in October in which officers shot and killed a man armed with knives who had attempted to break into an apartment with a woman and child inside. In the video, which contains multiple camera angles, including drone footage spliced in,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Traffic Collision Near Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel

A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Semi-Truck and Mail Vehicle Collide in Santa Maria

A semi-truck and U.S. mail vehicle collided in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. At 3:52 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of W. Main Street. The mail driver of the U.S. mail vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, reported Mike Eliason of the County Fire Department. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero police nab burglary suspect

Police officers arrested a burglary suspect early Friday morning in Atascadero. At approximately 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero officer stopped a man walking near several businesses in the 5900 block of El Camino Real. The officer recognized the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony William Thomas, as the person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days earlier, according to the city’s police department.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Expanded traffic collision. East Camino Cielo

Whoops, I mean correct, that would be County Fire. Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle plunged over the side of East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Medical Emergency North H Street Lompoc

Oddly yesterday, FireCopt4 was dispatched to a couple medicals, including one at the Gaviota Tunnel . I wonder if CalStar was non-op yesterday. MM that may have been as I had CSTAR7 come in here the day before and they were dispatched for one this morning but not yesterday. It's getting really busy with pulse point getting over a dozen medicals an hour at times. ADS also had a flyover of Coast Guard copter from Hueneme that went all the way to Coast Guard Station San Francisco. Also SB City Fire is using Truck 1 on a daily basis for medicals.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Traffic collision with major clean up. 3500 West Main Guadalupe

Female driver with non- life threatening injuries. Cancelled CSTAR7 Still on the scene with 2 engines, other 2 and SM Fire cleared. "I was mainly listening to the semi vs mail truck injury TC in Guadalupe. I got on here after they cancelled CSTAR7." - this one? Saw this on keyt, what a mess (USPS now -1 truck), hope the USPS driver recovers well!
GUADALUPE, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 28, 2022. 00:02— Miguel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Driver "Lucky to Be Alive" in Nojoqui Summit Crash

A driver is reportedly "lucky to be alive" after a crash on Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit on Sunday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the highway's southbound lanes, just south of the summit, and discovered a Toyota sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree at highway speed.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

