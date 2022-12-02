Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Yale welcomes 66 QuestBridge Scholars to the Class of 2027
Sixty-six QuestBridge Scholars matched with Yale on Dec. 1. The newest Bulldogs — the first group of students accepted to Yale’s class of 2027 — are required to matriculate to the University and will receive a $0 parent share award. The QuestBridge’s National College Match Scholarship offers...
LISTEN — Class Disrupted S4 E5: Why Aren’t There More Innovative Schools?
Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
Futurism
Student Journalists Expose Claims of Scientific Misconduct Against Stanford's President
Stanford University is circling the wagons around its president after student journalists uncovered serious allegations of scientific misconduct in academic papers he'd published. As the young journalists reported in The Stanford Daily, university president Marc Tessier-Levigne is currently under investigation by the school's board of directors over the alleged manipulation...
A Harvard Business School grad who now works at Google shares how she got into the top MBA program
Olivia Melendez also applied and got into Stanford, Wharton, and Kellogg. She chose HBS because of the size of the program and diverse student body.
wonkhe.com
Teaching with technology needs care
The pandemic has had a lasting impact on students’ wellbeing which universities are struggling to address. During periods of lockdown, when students were suffering different levels of trauma, some learners were supported effectively by caring teachers engaging with them via digital technologies. It could be argued that the pandemic ushered in a more compassionate approach to students that should be retained.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
