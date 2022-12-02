Join NowName: Cloud Pricing and Financial Operations (FinOps) Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This specialization is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers who need education around the specifics of the business aspects of operating a cloud at Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Distributors, Resellers and Managed Service Providers who service cloud customers. This course is part of the Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization. Completion of specialization offers a badge via Credly. Cloud FinOps Overview and TCO Models: This lesson discusses cloud cost modeling and the emergence of the FinOps function. Also covered will be cloud cost management best practices and key personas involved of cloud economics. (Duration: 15 minutes) Cloud Service Provider Accounting Structures: This lesson will overview how the 3 large Cloud Services manage their enterprise accounting efforts including enterprise agreements and accounting entitlements. (Duration: 10 minutes) Native Cloud Billing Management and Reporting: This lesson addresses the usage invoice delivery, native cost explorer and usage reporting for each of the three large Cloud Service providers.

