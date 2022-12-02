Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Slack CEO Butterfield to depart next month
(Reuters) -Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said. Business Insider...
Chief Data & Analytics Officers (CDAO), Canada
‘Transforming the Data & Analytics Community Through Innovation to Deliver Enhanced Business Value”. CDAO Canada is on March 20-21, 2023 in Toronto, ON! Join senior Data & Analytics leaders from all over the East Coast of North America for one of a kind in-person experience!’. Don’t miss your chance to...
Cloud Pricing and Financial Operations (FinOps)
Join NowName: Cloud Pricing and Financial Operations (FinOps) Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This specialization is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers who need education around the specifics of the business aspects of operating a cloud at Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Distributors, Resellers and Managed Service Providers who service cloud customers. This course is part of the Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization. Completion of specialization offers a badge via Credly. Cloud FinOps Overview and TCO Models: This lesson discusses cloud cost modeling and the emergence of the FinOps function. Also covered will be cloud cost management best practices and key personas involved of cloud economics. (Duration: 15 minutes) Cloud Service Provider Accounting Structures: This lesson will overview how the 3 large Cloud Services manage their enterprise accounting efforts including enterprise agreements and accounting entitlements. (Duration: 10 minutes) Native Cloud Billing Management and Reporting: This lesson addresses the usage invoice delivery, native cost explorer and usage reporting for each of the three large Cloud Service providers.
Itemised Data – a Rare Resource with Powerful Assets
Living standards have taken an enormous hit amid the cost-of-living crisis – in Britain, they are set for the biggest fall in over 60 years, according to the OBR. Reversing more than a decade of recovery from the last global recession, household incomes are set to plummet by a daunting 7% through 2025, coupled with significant inflationary pressures and massive hikes in utility bills. This is not simply a consumer issue: a drastic decrease in disposable income accompanied by turbulent economic conditions will result in businesses’ revenues similarly declining, only exacerbated by the twin obstacles of supply chain issues and spiralling inflation.
TSMC sees $10 billion in annual revenue from Arizona chip plants
PHOENIX/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan chipmaker TSMC plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona and more than triple its initial investment to $40 billion, estimating on Tuesday annual revenue of $10 billion from the plants when they are up and running. The foreign investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the...
AI in Finance Summit London
World-class speakers at REWORK’s AI in Finance Summit in London will share insights on cutting-edge technical advancements and real-life applications of AI including the Conversational AI, Decision Making, Quantitative Trading, Personalised Banking, Fraud Detection, Risk Management, Enhanced Customer Experience and RPA (Robotic Process Automation).’. The summit will explore the...
Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on...
Justin Sun Discussed the Future of Crypto at Token2049
On Sept. 28-29, over 7,000 crypto enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs gathered for Token2049, Asia’s largest cryptocurrency event. Held in Singapore, the event featured a variety of panel discussions with leaders in the blockchain and crypto spaces, including Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, permanent ambassador for Grenada to the World Trade Organization, and newly appointed advisory board member of the Huobi exchange.
