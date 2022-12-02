Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
8 bad things that have happened to Trump in the 3 weeks since he launched his presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump formally announced his third run for president on Nov. 15 — and the first three weeks of his campaign haven't exactly been smooth sailing. In fact, it's "hard to imagine a worse first month of a presidential campaign than Trump has had," Politico's Kyle Cheney noted. "It's been nothing but nightmares so far," agreed Alayna Treene at Axios. "He's faced setbacks in court, dismal polls, scandals of his own making." Here's a short list of things things that have gone wrong for Trump since his Mar-a-Lago campaign rollout: Trump's handpicked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost to Sen....
KTEN.com
Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud
A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
KTEN.com
John Kerry Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Secretary of State John Kerry. Marriages: Teresa Heinz (1995-present); Julia Thorne (1970-1988, divorced) Children: with Julia Thorne: Vanessa, 1976 and Alexandra, 1973. Education: Yale University, B.A., 1966; Boston College, J.D., 1976. Military Service: US Navy, 1966-1970, Lieutenant. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts.
KTEN.com
Defense bill likely to include end to military Covid vaccine mandate, source says
A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military Covid vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change. The annual defense authorization...
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
Comments / 0