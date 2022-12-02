Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unhwildcats.com
Meet the Team Rings in 2023 Gymnastics Season (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.)
DURHAM, N.H. – University of New Hampshire gymnastics fans will get their first chance to see the 2023 Wildcats in action at Sunday's annual Meet the Team exhibition scheduled for 3 p.m. in Lundholm Gym. A youth gymnastics clinic will follow the conclusion of the intrasquad scrimmage that pits...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge. “We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our...
Did Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Offend Manchester, New Hampshire Last Night?
Based on his standup set last night, he doesn't care if anyone was offended. But then again, it's all about how you digested the topics he touched on. Last night, Sebastian Maniscalco headlined a comedy show at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. It didn't take Sebastian long to...
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch
One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
laconiadailysun.com
Joshua A. Beebe
LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
WMUR.com
Good Samaritan helps rescue neighbors from Rochester fire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A good neighbor rushes to help save a neighbor during a fire in Rochester. Officials say it started early this morning on 132 North Main Street. Three people were sent to the hospital, including two who lived inside the home. Rochester Deputy Fire Chief Jarrod Wheeler...
WMUR.com
Sunapee school officials identify woman killed when tree struck SUV during storms
SUNAPEE, N.H. — The Sunapee School District has identified the womankilled when a falling tree struck her SUV during Wednesday's storms. Mary Moynihan, 22, died when her Toyota Rav4 was struck by the tree on Route 11 near Trow Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Moynihan is the daughter...
Comments / 0