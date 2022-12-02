ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event

A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots, all 74,000 of them– an audit Washington County leaders approved even before the election. "My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive. On...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI

Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
WEST BEND, WI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike

(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
PLYMOUTH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy