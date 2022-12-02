Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court Reporters
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustration
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
whbl.com
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event
A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots, all 74,000 of them– an audit Washington County leaders approved even before the election. "My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive. On...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
Milwaukee Tool acquires land for $1M for future expansion of Brookfield campus
Milwaukee Tool paid $1.06 million for 4.6 acres on Lisbon Road for a future expansion of its Brookfield campus, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
