Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Comments / 0