Is California’s beleaguered jobless benefits agency ready for a recession?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation and news of potentially recession-inducing decisions from federal bankers could spell tough economic times ahead. If more people are laid off, more Californians will turn to unemployment benefits to help...
California Drought: How will climate change affect California's ski industry?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storm systems are drenching Northern California this week after a dry end to November. Impacts from the systems include a few feet of fresh snow, 1-3" of valley rain, and cool temperatures. The last few weeks have been dry and therefore...
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
