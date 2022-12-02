Read full article on original website
SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
erienewsnow.com
State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
wtae.com
2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township
WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
wccsradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
18-year-old Pittsburgh student facing charges after allegedly hitting counselor
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old female student is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a counselor at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public School officials. Officials said the counselor has not chosen to seek medical attention at this time. In October, police say a 15-year-old...
Man charged in drug overdose death in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents. Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William […]
wccsradio.com
TWO CHARGED FOR DRUG CRIMES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN CLYMER BOROUGH
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Clymer Borough. Clymer Borough Police say on October 27th around 1 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop in the borough and found the driver, 34-year-old Steven Marsh of Saltsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers say they gained consent to search Marsh’s vehicle and recovered suspected heroin, cocaine, acid, methamphetamines, and marijuana, along with scales, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
explore venango
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
wtae.com
Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
Westmoreland man was driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash, police say
A Westmoreland County man killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was driving the wrong way on the highway in Somerset County, according to state police. Dustin Brant, 27, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 9:15 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township near mile marker...
1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
wtae.com
Remains found in search for missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON, Pa. — Nearly three months after she was reported missing, human remains have been found in the search for a missing Frazer Township woman. Human remains believed to be those of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison were found Monday over a hillside in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. Allegheny County police...
wtae.com
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
wtae.com
96-year-old Fayette County man makes hundreds of toys for children in our area
A 96-year-old woodworker in Fayette County is being called Santa's No. 1 helper!. State police shared a picture with Ed Higinbotham Monday. Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Higinbotham has been spreading cheer this way since the 1980s. Back in 2018, he invited Pittsburgh’s...
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
