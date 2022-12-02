In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO