Avonmore, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY

In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged in drug overdose death in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents. Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO CHARGED FOR DRUG CRIMES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN CLYMER BOROUGH

Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Clymer Borough. Clymer Borough Police say on October 27th around 1 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop in the borough and found the driver, 34-year-old Steven Marsh of Saltsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers say they gained consent to search Marsh’s vehicle and recovered suspected heroin, cocaine, acid, methamphetamines, and marijuana, along with scales, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
CLYMER, PA
explore venango

Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
CLARION, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Remains found in search for missing Frazer Township woman

WORTHINGTON, Pa. — Nearly three months after she was reported missing, human remains have been found in the search for a missing Frazer Township woman. Human remains believed to be those of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison were found Monday over a hillside in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. Allegheny County police...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

