Obituary for June Ann Coburn
June Ann Coburn, age 77, of Ada, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Vancrest of Ada. She was born in Bluffton, Ohio on June 15, 1945, to the late Carl and Bucilla (Amstutz) Simon. June married James Coburn on March 4, 1967, he preceded her in death on September 14, 2014.
Obituary for Tom W. Parker, Sr.
Tom W. Parker, Sr., age 93, of Alger, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Vancrest of Ada. He was born on August 29, 1929, in Wayland, Kentucky to the late Dave and Grace (Hicks) Parker. On September 23, 1949, Tom married Loraine Perkins, she preceded him in death on July 10, 2009.
Obituary for Caroline “Joyce” Stevens
Caroline “Joyce” Stevens, 76 years of age, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday,. She was born on June 8, 1946 in Kenton, to the late Wilbert Schmidt and Thelma (Switzer) Schmidt. Joyce married her soulmate, Richard Stevens on December 5, 1975 and he survives in Kenton.
Alliance Spotlights Hardin County Players
The Hardin County Players were featured in the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance spotlight. The group was organized in December in 1996, as the brain child of Phil Burson, the former choir director at Kenton High School. Their first show was “Arsenic and Old Lace” in February 1997....
Obituary for Elmer James Roberts Jr
Elmer James Roberts Jr passed away peacefully in his sleep on 12/02/2022. He was born. 02/03/1943 in Bellefontaine Ohio to Elmer James Roberts Sr and Lura Maxine Roberts. . In 1961 he joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964. He married Naomi Jane Robinson on 04/15/1964 and she survives him in Ridgeway Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Randy Roberts, and grandson Adam Kindell and great grandson Keegan Kindell. He is survived by their two daughters, Holly (Doug) Kindell, and Paulette (Henry) McCulley. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He often said if he knew they were so much fun he would have had them first.
Obituary for Jimmie Ray Bolen
Jimmie Ray Bolen, age 89, of Alger, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on February 22, 1933, in Garrett, Kentucky to the late Kelly and Eliza (Coburn) Bolen. On December 15, 1954, Jimmie married Marguerite Conley, she preceded him in death on February 7, 2022.
Obituary for Lewis L. Hanna
Funeral services for Lewis L. Hanna of Kenton will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Following the visitation there will be an Elks Lodge of sorrow.
Obituary for Millie Ann Joseph
Millie Ann Joseph, age 48, of Kenton, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1974, to Corbet “Bill” Joseph and Pauline (Howard) Joseph. Her father Bill preceded her in death, and her mother and stepfather, Pauline and Jim Seitz survive in Kenton.
Obituary for Sally M. Rall
Sally M. Rall age 86 of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Friday Dec. 2, 2022 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. She was born on June 27, 1936 in Wyandot County to Carl and Mildred (Smith) Hetzel. Sally married Edward M. Rall on Sept. 11, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2007.
KES Students Make Cards for KHS Grad Overseas
Kindergarten, First and Second students at Kenton Elementary School made Christmas cards for a young soldier from Kenton that was deployed on Thanksgiving Day. Kenton High School Class of 2021 graduate Tyler Buxton flew to Kuwait with over 300 other soldiers. The students learned that there are over 6,000 miles...
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties
Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
Lima Symphony Orchestra Returning to MLJ Library
The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s popular Symphony Storytime program returned to libraries this month. The program focuses on the wonder of winter and features musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra. They will be at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library in Kenton on Thursday December 22 at 11AM.
Lima Church Holding Worldwide Candle Lighting Ceremony
The 26th Annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial Ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 11th in Lima. It will begin at 3 that afternoon at Union Chapel Missionary Church on Ada Road in Lima. A complimentary catered meal will be served. The Candle Lighting Ceremony will follow the dinner.
Ernie Haase Bringing Jazzy Little Christmas Tour to Marion
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound will bring their A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS Tour to the Marion Palace Theatre for a 7:30pm performance on Saturday December 17. The group has traveled all over the world, offering their four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett.
Area Farmers Invited to Nature Conservancy Event
The Nature Conservancy is sponsoring an interactive farmers event on Wednesday December 14 in Findlay. Area farmers are invited to join several farmer advocates and soil health experts for a day of learning that will focus on how to reduce production risks and costs by improving the health of their soil.
Substitute Bus Drivers Being Sought for Kenton School District
The Kenton City School District is seeking substitute bus drivers. Drivers start at $16.76 an hour, have opportunities to drive trips with paid sit time, and positively impact students on the routes and trips they drive. Training is paid for by the district, and the district will reimburse costs associated...
Santa Announces Visiting Hours in Red Caboose
Santa announced when he will be visiting his Caboose located on the West side of the Hardin County Courthouse. He will be there from 4 until 6pm on Sunday, December 11th, Sunday December 18th and Wednesday, December 21st. Those are tentative dates and are according to weather as Santa wants...
House Fire Reported South of Forest this Morning
Several area fire departments were dispatched to a house fire early this morning in the 19000 block of Township Road 60 south of Forest. The call was received by the Forest Fire Department at around 6:50 this morning. Providing mutual assistance were fire departments from Kenton, Dunkirk, Wharton and Marseilles.
Man Arrested After KPD Investigates Noise Complaint
A noise complaint Sunday evening led to the indictment arrest of a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Railroad Street after the complaint was received. At the scene, officers arrested 35 year old Raymond Goode. He...
