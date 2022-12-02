Elmer James Roberts Jr passed away peacefully in his sleep on 12/02/2022. He was born. 02/03/1943 in Bellefontaine Ohio to Elmer James Roberts Sr and Lura Maxine Roberts. . In 1961 he joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964. He married Naomi Jane Robinson on 04/15/1964 and she survives him in Ridgeway Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Randy Roberts, and grandson Adam Kindell and great grandson Keegan Kindell. He is survived by their two daughters, Holly (Doug) Kindell, and Paulette (Henry) McCulley. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He often said if he knew they were so much fun he would have had them first.

