FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in OhioTravel MavenZanesfield, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
Obituary for Caroline “Joyce” Stevens
Caroline “Joyce” Stevens, 76 years of age, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday,. She was born on June 8, 1946 in Kenton, to the late Wilbert Schmidt and Thelma (Switzer) Schmidt. Joyce married her soulmate, Richard Stevens on December 5, 1975 and he survives in Kenton.
Obituary for Lewis L. Hanna
Funeral services for Lewis L. Hanna of Kenton will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Following the visitation there will be an Elks Lodge of sorrow.
Obituary for Elmer James Roberts Jr
Elmer James Roberts Jr passed away peacefully in his sleep on 12/02/2022. He was born. 02/03/1943 in Bellefontaine Ohio to Elmer James Roberts Sr and Lura Maxine Roberts. . In 1961 he joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964. He married Naomi Jane Robinson on 04/15/1964 and she survives him in Ridgeway Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Randy Roberts, and grandson Adam Kindell and great grandson Keegan Kindell. He is survived by their two daughters, Holly (Doug) Kindell, and Paulette (Henry) McCulley. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He often said if he knew they were so much fun he would have had them first.
Obituary for June Ann Coburn
June Ann Coburn, age 77, of Ada, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Vancrest of Ada. She was born in Bluffton, Ohio on June 15, 1945, to the late Carl and Bucilla (Amstutz) Simon. June married James Coburn on March 4, 1967, he preceded her in death on September 14, 2014.
Obituary for Jimmie Ray Bolen
Jimmie Ray Bolen, age 89, of Alger, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on February 22, 1933, in Garrett, Kentucky to the late Kelly and Eliza (Coburn) Bolen. On December 15, 1954, Jimmie married Marguerite Conley, she preceded him in death on February 7, 2022.
In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’
BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
Obituary for Sally M. Rall
Sally M. Rall age 86 of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Friday Dec. 2, 2022 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. She was born on June 27, 1936 in Wyandot County to Carl and Mildred (Smith) Hetzel. Sally married Edward M. Rall on Sept. 11, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2007.
Obituary for Vera May (Steele) Davis
A funeral service for Vera May (Steele) Davis will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Troy Police honor retirement of Kunkleman
TROY — The Troy Police Department will honor the retirement of Captain Jeff Kunkleman on Friday, Dec. 9, hosting a special celebration in appreciation of his 33-year career with the department. “It’s been my pleasure,” Kunkleman said, “and I am very thankful for the opportunity that was given to...
Community supports Bucyrus man in fight against cancer
BUCYRUS–The community is rallying around a Bucyrus man who is battling cancer and facing surgery in Cleveland after the holidays. Mark Betti, 60, is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, which was detected in August. Once his rounds of chemotherapy and radiation are complete, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic plan to remove the cancerous tumor in early January.
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
Meet Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn
Mayor Christina Muryn grew up in Findlay and ran for office to give back and help shape her community's future. She enjoys engaging with and hearing from young people that are excited to improve the city. She shares that the biggest lesson she's learned while in office, is the importance...
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources
Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
“Hayes Train Special” on display through Jan. 8
Hayes Presidential Library & Museums recently kicked off the Christmas season with the opening of the “Hayes Train Special” model train display, which has been a beloved holiday tradition for area families for the past 27 years. The multi-tiered display features a variety of trains that wind through...
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
