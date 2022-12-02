Read full article on original website
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour
UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?
As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
These areas are in a high wind warning Friday
Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. High wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible during the day.
100+mph winds slam Colorado, blow through snow squalls
The wind event we discussed yesterday certainly came through with issues for the state, particularly travelers as winds gusts sped to more than 100 mph in Colorado Springs where a tractor trailer was one of many incidents of damage due to the winds:. Those are some of the peak wind...
Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
Authorities provide update to deadly accident near Potter Saturday night
POTTER - Authorities released the name of the semi-tractor-trailer driver who passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. was hauling hazardous materials in a semi-tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes when he diverted from the road onto the grass shoulder at 70 mph. According to a witness of the accident, at one point both the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling on the grass outside of the shoulder of the road.
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Another storm hits Colorado, with high winds and snow for the mountains
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
