Sterling, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
DENVER, CO
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
94kix.com

Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?

As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

100+mph winds slam Colorado, blow through snow squalls

The wind event we discussed yesterday certainly came through with issues for the state, particularly travelers as winds gusts sped to more than 100 mph in Colorado Springs where a tractor trailer was one of many incidents of damage due to the winds:. Those are some of the peak wind...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities provide update to deadly accident near Potter Saturday night

POTTER - Authorities released the name of the semi-tractor-trailer driver who passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. was hauling hazardous materials in a semi-tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes when he diverted from the road onto the grass shoulder at 70 mph. According to a witness of the accident, at one point both the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling on the grass outside of the shoulder of the road.
POTTER, NE
K2 Radio

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE

