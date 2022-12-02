Read full article on original website
NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home
It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL. That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.
Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
Look: Browns Fan's Disturbing T-Shirt Is Going Viral Sunday
One Cleveland Browns fan decided to wear a pretty nasty shirt on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Browns and this fan wore a shirt that says "B*tch I need a massage" on the back of it. This comes after Watson was accused...
College Football News
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Final Regular Season
Where do all the top teams rank in the final regular season AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous...
College Football News
College Football Playoff Rankings Expansion Top 12: What Would It Be This Year?
How awesome would it be if the expanded College Football Playoff was this year?. The Rose Bowl decided to be part of the fun, and now it’s all systems go in the 2024 season – but we needed it now. Don’t you want to see Alabama get a...
‘Be f–king respectful’: Chiefs fans called out by Juan Thornhill after bashing team for Bengals loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their five-game win streak come to an end Sunday in a 27-24 road loss to the reigning AFC champions, Cincinnati Bengals. Right after that loss, the Chiefs were pelted with criticisms by their own fans, a behavior Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill wasn’t going to take sitting down.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers
After a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium capped by an interception from quarterback Marcus Mariota to start the final drive, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the bye week with a 5-8 record. Still, Atlanta sits just a game out of first place in the NFC...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
