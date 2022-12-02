ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Sidelines podcast: Recapping Oregon football state champions

By Austin White
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI36m_0jVlAx6D00 From West Linn to Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, our crew looks back at all the champions from last week.



The fall season is over. The crew takes a look back at the state football title games from last week and gives you a preview of what to expect coming up next week.

The podcast can be heard here or on many podcast platforms, including Spotify by following the link here .

Hosted by Wade Evanson, the sports editor for the Forest Grove and Hillsboro News-Times as well as The Tigard-Tualatin Times and Beaverton Valley Times, the crew each week will discuss the latest in prep news.

Joining the show are Andy Dieckhoff (Lake Oswego Review, Clackamas Review, West Linn Tidings, Wilsonville Spokesman and Oregon City News), Tanner Russ (Woodburn Independent, Newberg Graphic, Canby Herald and Molalla Pioneer) and Austin White (Portland Tribune, Pamplin Media's managing sports editor).

One of the pieces lost in the shuffle of the COVID pandemic was our Oregon high school sports podcast, From the Sidelines. However, back for the 2022-2023 season, our crew of sports editors are getting back together each week to discuss what's happening across the Portland metro area.

With our sports crew embedded into all the areas across Portland, no where else can you get as much in-depth coverage of local high school sports as these four provide each week in print and now directly to your ears via the podcast.

If you're a local business and interested in sponsoring the podcast, please contact Austin White at awhite@pamplinmedia.com for more details.

Portland Tribune

Portland's Miss Oregon, Sophia Takla, goes for Miss America title

The 2019 Jesuit High School grad has proudly represented the state and her causes, and now competes for ultimate prize.As Sophia Takla prepared for the Miss America competition, she consulted with many people and had discussions and plans about how to best represent herself as Miss Oregon on the national stage. For lunch one day, she met the only woman to win Miss America from Oregon, Katie Harman in 2002, who shared the importance of knowing the reason behind the quest for the title. "You need to have a strong understanding of your 'Why,'" Takla said. "Why you want to...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Gun injuries in Oregon nearly doubled in two years

Using a public health approach, OHSU researchers recently analyzed gun injuries statewide for the first time.Gun deaths have been increasing in Oregon for years. But new research is making the full toll of gun violence in the state more clear. Nonfatal gun injuries treated by emergency departments statewide have increased more dramatically than gun deaths in recent years, a report released in October by researchers at OHSU's Gun Violence Prevention Research Center shows. Between 2019 and 2021, ER visits for nonfatal gun injuries nearly doubled — 459 to 873 — according to the report. That's compared to an 18% increase...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Incoming Gov. Kotek names chief of staff, adds to transition

Andrea Cooper is first Black woman in key job; outgoing Rep. Karin Power is among advisers, two of who will stay.Incoming Gov. Tina Kotek has named Andrea Cooper, a veteran of state government and politics, as her chief of staff. Cooper will be the first Black woman to hold that key position; four other women have held it during the past four decades. Cooper is the current deputy chief of staff to outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, a position she has held for two years. Kotek announced her appointment Tuesday, Dec. 6, along with four more members of her transition team....
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Northwest Oregon: Hello, December, hello snow

Many of the suburbs awaken to snow on Dec. 1, with travel warnings at higher elevations; Portland may be next.Some parts of the Portland metro area woke to snow on Thursday, Dec. 1. Late openings and closures have been announced for some schools and other services in Washington, Clackamas, Columbia, Yamhill, Marion, Polk, Linn and Benton counties. Snow levels are lowering to the valley floor Thursday morning, according to KOIN 6 News. There could have slushy snow on the ground around Portland before the day is out. "It will be enough to mess up a morning commute,...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions

Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
EUGENE, OR
Portland Tribune

Couty judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect

The ruling follows that of a previous federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon county circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114. Oregon voters OK'd the measure int the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Drought lingers across Oregon as water year starts

Every drop is needed to reverse what has been a painfully long drought dating back to November 2019.PORTLAND — A new water year is off to a slow start in Oregon, where much of the state remains mired in a multi-year drought. Warm and dry weather persisted through mid-October, digging an early deficit for precipitation in most basins — particularly those in central and southern Oregon, where drought conditions are the worst. However, climate experts say there is still plenty of time to catch up and La Nina could bring ample rain and mountain snow this winter to the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
BEAVERTON, OR
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
