Gladstone, North Clackamas students in need getting holiday gifts

Officials from both school districts partner with service clubs to help more than 400 struggling families

Officials with both North Clackamas and Gladstone school districts are partnering with volunteers for a holiday food project that will deliver food boxes and toys on Dec. 17 to more than 400 struggling families.

Milwaukie Lions and Milwaukie-Portland Elks club members plan to collect canned and packed goods the week of Dec. 12 from NCSD schools that participate in the project. Service club members will also purchase some items for the food boxes.

"There will be volunteer opportunities during the daytime and evenings that week and we greatly appreciate your consideration to help us," said Russ Bennett, chair for the Milwaukie Lions Club.

Continuing a decades old tradition, Gladstone's Adopt-a-Family effort brings together 11 partner groups will deliver food, toys and gifts for teens on Dec. 17.

Gladstone's toy drive runs through Dec. 9, gathering new, unwrapped toys, sports gear, and games for children 12 and under. Donation drop sites include the Gladstone Library (also accepting canned foods), the Gladstone Fire Station, Gladstone High School and Christian Books & Vegetarian Foods.

"With high inflation and steep rent increases, these are tough times for many families," said project coordinator Leslie Robinette. "It's a delight to see so many Gladstone organizations come together to bring these neighbors some holiday cheer."

Project partners include Gladstone High School, Gladstone Police, Gladstone Public Library, Clackamas Fire, Rotary of Gladstone/Oak Lodge, Gladstone Kiwanis, the Clackamas Bookshelf, Happyrock Coffee, Gladstone Card Room, Gladstone School District staff and the Oregon Conference of Seventh Day Adventists.

Financial assistance is also greatly appreciated and can be sent to the Milwaukie Lions Charitable Foundation (for the unrestricted fund) at PO Box 68235, Oak Grove, OR 97268.

You can find out more about the North Clackamas Holiday Food Project by email at orwhkngt@comcast.net or 503-314-8425.