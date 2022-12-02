ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Calls Out Glaring Double Standard In Media: 'Why Haven't I Got A Question About The Jerry Jones Photo?'

By Martie Bowser
blavity.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 30

Left ❤️s Crime
1d ago

Because they are two completely different things. Why is no one asking him about the hundreds of millions he makes off of slave labor?

Reply
22
Kiri Jolith
1d ago

60 years ago compared to last month.....there's no equivalency for it to be a double standard, but then again, nobody ever accused the man of intelligence.

Reply
14
Danny Gossett
1d ago

Because no one really cares what a high school graduate that can dribble and shoot really thinks?

Reply
19
 

