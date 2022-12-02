Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music
Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
No Turkey For You! Incarcerated R. Kelly Forced To Eat Chicken On Thanksgiving, Prison Offering Walk-A-Thon
R. Kelly's Thanksgiving will be affected by the bird shortage. RadarOnline.com can reveal turkey is not on the menu for the Grammy winner-turned-convicted criminal as he celebrates the holiday behind bars, marking his first one in prison since being sentenced to 30 years.RadarOnline.com has obtained the Thanksgiving food menu for the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where R. Kelly is serving his time, and while we can report that he won't have the traditional holiday meat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this outlet can divulge his prison is offering a slew of fun activities for inmates — just like Josh...
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
Model mom! Kimora Lee Simmons recruits her gorgeous daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee star in new Baby Phat campaign
The women - 47, 22, and 20, respectively - are all center stage in the campaign for their new Forever 21 x Baby Phat collaboration. Speaking about the partnership, the former model told People: 'I'm trying to create for them a very strong business sense and a very strong sense of independence and autonomy.'
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
msn.com
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
Tamar Braxton Said Her ‘Brother’ August Alsina Is ‘Free’ Amid Sexuality Speculations
Tamar Braxton posted and deleted a comment about August Alsina that has people further wondering if he is gay or not.
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
