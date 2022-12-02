Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
18 dental industry collabs in 2022
Dozens of dental companies teamed up to expand services, launch programs and develop new technology. Note: This list is not exhaustive. 1. Restorative dentistry company Renew and denture supplier AvaDent entered a strategic partnership to advance Renew's restorative dentistry system. The deal allows AvaDent to supply prosthetic components to Renew for the development of its restorative system, which includes anchored dentures that can be completed in a one-day procedure.
beckersdental.com
32 dental tech innovations in 2022
Here are 32 dental tech innovations Becker's has reported on since Aug. 2:. 1. San Francisco-based UCSF Health and UCSF Dentistry integrated patients' oral health and medical records into Epic's electronic health record system. 2. InterDent selected Planet DDS as its new dental software provider. 3. Dental-focused 3D-printing technology companies...
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
beckersdental.com
Sonendo reaches 1M treatments with tooth decay cleaning system
Dental technology company Sonendo has treated more than 1 million patients with its GentleWave system, an alternative to traditional root canal therapy. The GentleWave system cleans and disinfects teeth without removing tooth structure, according to a Dec. 6 news release. Sonendo said results from an ongoing clinical trial indicate that...
psychologytoday.com
When Chronic Disease Overlaps with Anxiety
While anxiety is uncomfortable, it is a useful emotion to motivate us; when excessive and persistent, the disorder may warrant treatment. People with chronic disease are more likely to experience anxiety, which can lead to poor health outcomes. Anxiety is under-recognized in those with chronic disease, delaying treatment where needed.
beckersdental.com
Dentist salary in the worst states to find a job
West Virginia is the worst state to find a job, according to personal finance website WalletHub, and the average dentist salary there is $139,200, below the national average of $167,760, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub compared states across their job market and economic environment with an increased...
It’s not just a lack of social care that’s keeping older people trapped in hospital beds
If you’re an older person in hospital right now waiting for social care to help get you home, then you’re in trouble. A recent Guardian survey found that in some parts of the country one in three beds are occupied by people who are trapped there waiting for care to be arranged.
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
agupdate.com
Target blood pressure might not work for all
Q. Some years ago, I worked for an old-time doctor, now retired. He told me that keeping my blood pressure around 140/90 would be just fine as I grow older. I have learned that the old gent was right. Now I'd just like to convince my current family doctor! She says I'll be much healthier if I can get it down to 130/80 or lower.
Human reverse gear? Here are the hidden health benefits of walking backwards
Walking doesn’t require any special equipment or gym memberships, and best of all, it’s completely free. For most of us, walking is something we do automatically. It doesn’t require conscious effort, so many of us fail to remember the benefits of walking for health. But what happens if we stop walking on auto-pilot and start challenging our brains and bodies by walking backwards? Not only does this change of direction demand more of our attention, but it may also bring additional health benefits.
cohaitungchi.com
Avocado Tea: 7 Health Benefits of the Avocado Leaf
We often speak of how avocados are a superfruit when it comes to nutrition. However, not many people talk about the benefits of the rest of the plant. Alas, it turns out that avocado leaves have numerous health benefits we can access when we brew them in a tea. Research is being conducted on what potential health benefits avocado tea could have as a treatment for health issues such as cold, flu, stomachache, arthritis, and high blood pressure.
etvnews.com
Ask an Expert – Combating Loneliness During the Holidays
The holidays bring mistletoe, caroling, eggnog, gift-giving, family and friends. However, for some, the holidays can also bring loneliness. A recent survey from the American Association of Retired Persons found that 31% of respondents said they had felt lonely during the holiday season sometime in the past five years, and 41 percent worried about a family member or friend feeling alone. Though loneliness is common, there are things you can do to enjoy the season, no matter what your situation. Consider these tips.
Shorter days affect the mood of millions of Americans – a nutritional neuroscientist offers tips on how to avoid the winter blues
The annual pattern of winter depression and melancholy – better known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD – suggests a strong link between your mood and the amount of light you get during the day. To put it simply: The less light exposure one has, the more one’s mood may decline. Wintertime blues are common, but about 10 million Americans are affected every year by a longer lasting depression called seasonal affective disorder. Along with low mood, symptoms include anxious feelings, low self-esteem, longer sleep duration, constant craving for carbohydrates and low physical activity levels. I am a nutritional neuroscientist, and my...
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Finding: New Study Yields Clues to Genetic Causes of High Cholesterol
The finding demonstrates how vital it is to ensure diversity in genetic databases. According to a recent study conducted by geneticists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health in collaboration with several other organizations, including the University of Otago and the Samoan health research community, the discovery of a genetic variant that is relatively common among individuals of Polynesian descent but very rare in most other populations is providing clues to the genetic underpinnings of high cholesterol in all people.
KevinMD.com
Much more than simple white coat syndrome
Ongoing consultations with a new-to-me internist have raised attention to my in-office blood pressure measurements. In preparation for my next appointment, I regularly record my BP, sometimes several times a day. In other office visits, for cancer talks and such, I simply explain I regularly home and grocery store measure my BP, which always seems to be in the established normal range. I am confident that these in-office rises are not due to my fear of the white coat nor “sanctuary trauma.”
beckersdental.com
2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach
Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.
infomeddnews.com
Health Benefits To Losing Weight Overtime
Taking care of your body can mean different things to different people. But there are some general rules that people try to follow. Maintaining a healthy weight and eating right is one of the biggest, and it can really help improve your overall health. Losing weight isn’t always easy though, so you might have to take a look at the best weight loss programs to help you on your journey. So, keep reading and discover the brilliant health benefits that losing weight overtime can give you.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
