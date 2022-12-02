Corbett girls' basketball 2022/23 preview

4A state runners-up Cardinals hope to repeat last year's success in new league

In the 2021/22 season, the Corbett High School girls' basketball dominated opponents with a 23-4 overall record on their way to the 4A Girls Basketball State Championships where they fell to Philomath 46-35.

This year, the Cardinals hope to recreate some of last year's magic and get over the hump to bring a state championship to Corbett. However, the 2022/23 season brings some new challenges including navigating an entirely new league.

"We moved from 4A to 3A this year and are in a whole new league we don't know much about," said Corbett head coach Bill Schimel.

On top of changing divisions, the team also lost four seniors last year and are down to nine players in the entire program, four of which have never played. Despite the challenges, Schimel is confident that his team will be up for the difficult and unknown road ahead.

"Our first five is as good as any we have ever seen, and if we stay healthy are planning on another state run," Schimel said. "We were second in state last year, losing in the finals to Philomath but we are returning our two best players, have two super sophomores and a solid senior captain."

Schimel is extremely excited to bring back junior Ally "Cat" Schimel. Ally was named first-team all-league and first-team all-state in 2021/22 year. Ally also had a season average of 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Schimel said Ally will have to play all positions this year as the team doesn't have a true post. The 5'10 skill-player ran a lot of point guard for the team last year and will most likely take that position again this year.

The Cardinals will also lean on junior Ella "Easy" Holwege. Last year, Holwege was on the second-team all-league and averaged 14 points, five rebounds and five assist.

Holwege is a knock down shooter from the three-point range and beyond. Schimel also said that Holwege has great ball skills and sees the floor very well. As a natural guard, Schimel plans on having her help inside doing some post work.

The Cardinals will have to compete with Rainer Jr/Sr High School for the 3A Coastal Range League. Last year, Rainer took third in the division behind two teams no longer in the division with a league record of 6-2 and an overall record with 12-8.

Corbett took care of their first game of the season beating Amity 57-43 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Cardinals play their first league game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, against Warrenton at home.