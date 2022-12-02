Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019
CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium...
Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment
It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State 94 Coppin State 72: BOX SCORE
NC State improved to 8-2 on the year, defeating Coppin State 94-72 tonight in Reynolds Coliseum. Only 2 Wolfpack players scored in double figures, and it was none other than the dangerous tandem of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner. Smith led the team in points and assists, with 33 &...
LB Michael Short backs off ECU commitment
Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek 2023 linebacker Michael Short has backed off his pledge to East Carolina and reopened his recruitment, he announced on Monday. The three-star defender, who ECU originally recruited as an EDGE player, had been committed to ECU since June 18, shortly after his summer official visit. North...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 22-Point Favorite Over Coppin St
NC State (7-2) will host Coppin St (4-6) tonight in Reynolds Coliseum, and the Wolfpack are 22-point favorites. The Total is sitting at 157.5. Coppin State is 6-4 Against the Spread this year. The Total has gone Over in 7 games, Under in 2, and Pushed in 1. NC State...
packinsider.com
NC State to Play Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
#25 NC State (8-4) will face former ACC foe Maryland (7-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th. Kickoff will be at Noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN. This will mark the 71st time the Wolfpack and the Terrapins have faced one another, with the series split evenly 33-33-4 heading into the bowl game.
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State Ranked 55th in First NET Rankings of 2022-23
The first NET Rankings of the 2022-23 Men’s College Basketball season are out, and NC State is ranked 55th after their first 9 games (7-2). This marks the 5th season in which the NET Rankings have been used to as the NCAA’s primary tool for evaluating teams, especially when it comes to NCAA Tournament selection time.
UNC WR Josh Downs Not Sure on Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs has a few decisions to make. As a projected first- or second-round selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Downs could opt out of UNC's bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, play in the bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, or stay at UNC for another season.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Dusan Mahorcic Suffers Knee Injury vs. Coppin State
NC State Center Dusan Mahorcic suffered a gruesome looking knee injury tonight in the Wolfpack’s 94-72 victory over Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum. From what I’ve heard, Mahorcic suffered an injury to his kneecap, but the severity of his injury is unknown at this time. A kneecap injury can visually be a disturbing sight, and the NC State squad, especially Terquavion Smith, who had a good look at it, were emotionally moved in concern.
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
Tracker: UNC Players Entering Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday. Players will have 45 days (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) to enter their names into the portal. North Carolina is expected to have multiple players enter the transfer portal starting on Monday morning. “I've told our guys if you want to...
The Day After: Tigers Rough Up, Run Out Tar Heels
Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley on The Day After show to break down North Carolina's 39-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday night in Charlotte. Dabo Swinney unchained his Tigers by putting the football in freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik's hands early and often on the way to the rout. The true freshman played like anything but on the way to a 20-for-24 night passing for 279 yards and one score.
College Basketball World Reacts To Embarrassing UNC Ranking
North Carolina men's basketball entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. It only took them a few weeks to drop out of the top 25 entirely. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and have lost four in a row; as a result, they're no longer ranked in the AP poll at all.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: The Tar Heels will face Oregon in the Holiday Bowl
Despite the rough ending to the season, the 9-4 Tar Heels still easily qualified for a bowl game, and on Sunday they found out they’ll be packing up and going to California to play in the Holiday Bowl. In it, the Tar Heels will face the Oregon Ducks. The game will be played December 28th at 8 PM and be broadcast nationally on Fox.
Gamecocks meet Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks have accepted a bid to play in the 78th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it was announced today. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field (67,164) in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 […]
Duke Football accepts bid to Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO
Duke Football was expected to show improvement when head coach Mike Elko was hired following the 2021 season. But there were no preseason predictions predicting Duke would have the kind of resurgence seen in 2022. Under their first year head coach the Blue Devils won eight games and were just...
Transfer Portal rumors swirl around North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
packinsider.com
NC State to Wear Throwback Jerseys Tomorrow Night in Heritage Game to Honor 1983 Championship Team
The NC State Men’s Basketball team will wear vintage throwback jerseys tomorrow night when they take on Coppin State in the 2022 Heritage Game, paying homage to the 1983 National Championship team. I know it’s just my opinion, but I wish they would simply play in these jerseys all...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
kiss951.com
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
