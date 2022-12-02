Read full article on original website
William Regal Starting Back With WWE In The New Year
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal was written off AEW television following an attack from MJF. He was stretchered into an ambulance, signalling his end with the company. As previously reported, William Regal has officially parted ways with AEW. According to a report by...
Carmella Can’t Wait To Get Back Into The Ring
The former SmackDown Women’s champion recently claimed that she misses being inside the squared circle. Carmella began by posting a photo from her historic feud with Nikki Bella in 2016 and warned the WWE universe that all their fan favorites will suffer defeat at the hands of the most beautiful woman in the entire WWE.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel To Use Hulk Hogan’s Name
Kevin Nash discusses how WWE acquired the rights to Hulk Hogan’s name with regards to “Hulk”, a character of Marvel Comics. The WWE Hall of Famer clarified the trademark dispute side of the professional wrestling industry. He further delved into the complexities of trademarks, pointing out how some celebrities, like 16-time World Champion John Cena, have WWE trademark their real names. He spoke about this on his “Kliq This” podcast.
Why Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Missed Monday Night RAW
Roman Reigns was missing from this week’s RAW, as was Paul Heyman. According to a report by PW Insider, Roman Reigns was in Los Angeles with his special council Paul Heyman during the show. Interestingly enough, Reigns’ trip coincided with a trip by The Rock to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where his wife Lauren Hashian sang the National Anthem before a Football game.
Tony Schiavone Would Have Loved To Call The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 25
For many, Shawn Michaels was The Undertaker’s greatest adversary, as the two produced magic every time they met inside the squared circle. This is especially true for their WrestleMania 25 match, which is regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time. While speaking on the On Demand:...
Vickie Guerrero Wants More TV Time For Women In AEW
Vickie Guerrero wants to see women get more screen time in AEW going forward. Guerrero recently appeared on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn with Candace Cordelia. She said that she wishes AEW had more content so that the women could be shown in different capacities every night. She stated that the locker room is strong and that everyone is ready to show off their abilities.
This Week’s SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Improves Off Last FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday’s show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.23 rating the October 28th edition of the show drew.
Andrade Shows Off His Scar Following Surgery
Andrade El Idolo has been out of action for a few weeks following a shoulder injury that occurred in a trios match on AEW. Andrade underwent surgery for the injury but it seems he’s healing up and getting better already. Andrade posted a picture of his scar on social media with the caption “3 weeks!!!” Which you can see below.
WWE Adds More Independent Shows To Peacock And WWE Network
WWE has added more independent events to Peacock. WWE has been adding independent wrestling shows, mainly from the U.K., to their streaming service even back when they still had WWE Network in the United States and they keep on adding more. WWE has recently added two more shows from the Indies to be aired on Peacock and the WWE Network, which comes from ICW and wXw. The descriptions of those events can be seen below:
Jey Uso Posts Tribute To Umaga On The 13th Anniversary Of His Death
Umaga will never be forgotten. The Samoan Bulldozer, Umaga, was a huge part in the history of WWE and the Samoan Dynasty. We’ve seen Umaga battle the likes of John Cena, Triple H, CM Punk and more. 13 years ago today, Umaga sadly passed away. The bulldozer leaves a legacy of Samoa family behind him, including The Usos. Today, Jey Uso took to his social media to remember Umaga, his uncle, and show off a tribute tattoo he has for him. Hey captioned the post “Dec 4th be a sad day. Then, ALL the great memories brightens it up.☀️🩸Love u mane.”
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Wanted Out Of His AEW Contract
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship. Afterwards, MJF viciously attacked Regal, and he was taken out on a stretcher. Thus, Regal was written off AEW television. While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about...
Mikey Rukus Talks About The Strategy Making AEW Theme Songs
Music is everything in wrestling. Music is a universal language no matter where you are. But, it’s also a very important part of pro-wrestling. Music is the first thing that captures an audiences attention when a wrestler walks out. Mikey Rukus is a huge part of that, as he is AEW’s in house producer for their theme songs. In a recent interview with Soundsphere, Rukus discussed his legacy as a part of AEW and his current body of work as it stands.
RJ City Makes Jade Cargill Break When Mentioning Tony Schiavone’s Shit
RJ City did the unthinkable. There are many wrestlers that we’ve seen break and laugh on TV before, but Jade Cargill is a stern competitor. Yet, there’s no egg RJ City can’t crack and he does it again! The latest episode of RJ City’s “Hey-EW” aired yesterday and this weeks guest is the current reigning, undefeated TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. RJ City is undefeated on his show with making people break and he makes his guests laugh every episode. Jade Cargill was a tough one to break, but he did it. All he had to do was mention Tony Schiavone’s bowl movements… Yeah, Jade ended up walking off the show a few minutes later in hilarious fashion. You can watch the video below!
