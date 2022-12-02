Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
State judge places a hold on Oregon's gun law and the state says it will appeal
A ruling by a county judge threw the implementation of Oregon's new voter-approved gun law into limbo and the state's attorney general said her office will appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.
Illinois Supreme Court considers challenge to Chicago’s impoundment ordinance
A group’s challenge of Chicago’s ordinance imposing fees after a vehicle impoundment is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case was filed in 2017 on behalf of vehicle owners who either paid administrative penalties or had judgments entered against them for such penalties under Chicago’s impoundment ordinance. The four plaintiffs in the case had penalties imposed ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Two of the plaintiffs were driving their own vehicle when they were arrested. The other two, children, were driving plaintiffs’ vehicles when they were arrested.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
PUSH leaders tell students to fight for loan forgiveness program
On Saturday, November 19, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, supporters joined Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, national acting executive director for the civil rights organization, in a fight to get the Biden student loan debt program released. At issue is a Trump-appointed Texas judge who has blocked Biden’s...
Will Shanquella Robinson’s ‘friend’ be extradited from U.S. to Mexico for femicide arrest warrant?
The law enforcement investigation into the alleged killing of an American citizen in Mexico last month is seemingly picking up some steam after getting off to a delayed start. The law enforcement investigation into the alleged killing of an American citizen in Mexico last month is seemingly picking up some steam after getting off to a delayed start.
