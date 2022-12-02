Read full article on original website
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
recordgazette.net
Little Wishes, stem from Big Hearts
The Beaumont-based nonprofit Little Wishes Big Hearts program is collecting toys to distribute to more than 200 young people around the Pass area community, and will host a free event between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the afternoon of Dec. 11 at the Beaumont Civic Center. Those who show up...
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley
With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rate
HESPERIA – The Hesperia Unified School District (HUSD) is hiring substitute teachers, until March 1, 2023, for substitute teachers at a $250 daily rate. As California has struggled to find enough substitutes to fill classrooms in recent years, lawmakers have made it easier to become a substitute teacher.
foxla.com
SoCal facing children's medication shortages
LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
sbcity.org
Holiday Activities In San Bernardino
San Bernardino residents can celebrate the holiday season with parades, events, and activities throughout the month of December taking place at parks, libraries, community centers, senior centers, and downtown. For more information, call (909) 384-7272. Here is a partial list:. December 1 - 20: Miracle on Court Street - 349...
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report
In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown
For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
iheart.com
The Community Ho Ho Parade Is Rolling Through San Bernardino This Week
Nothing spreads holiday cheer like a Community Ho Ho Parade!. San Bernardino is in for their annual treat this week with the Community Ho Ho Parade running 4 nights through Thursday December 8th. The 10th annual Community Ho Ho Parade coasted from First Christian Church to Nunez Park Monday, Dec....
theregistrysocal.com
First Industrial Realty Trust Pays $15MM for 46,800 SQFT Industrial Building in Perris
The Inland Empire has seen no shortage of industrial sales activity in recent months. In one recent transaction, an entity tracing to First Industrial Realty Trust acquired a 46,800 square foot industrial property from an entity tracing to Kirk Harkey for $15 million, or about $320 per square foot. The...
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays
VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
iebusinessdaily.com
Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023
Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
Fontana Herald News
Assemblymember Ramos is sworn in as representative of newly drawn 45th District, which now includes part of Fontana
Assemblymember James C. Ramos on Dec. 5 was sworn in as the representative for the newly drawn 45th Assembly District, representing the cities of Highland, San Bernardino and Redlands (which he represented in previous terms) as well as two new cities – Fontana and Rialto. “I want to thank...
knewsradio.com
Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
recordgazette.net
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California
53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
KTVU FOX 2
California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Joshua Tree’s Insta-Famous Monument House is Open to the Public for the First Time Ever
Known for its colorful and geometric exterior, the Insta-famous Monument House in Joshua Tree, Calif. is now available to the public for rent. The home was originally designed by Josh Schweitzer as a private retreat for the owner’s friends and family, so tourists have only been able to admire the remarkable architecture from afar. Now, anyone can stay a night—or two—inside the iconic home.
