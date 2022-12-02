Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Related
SFGate
Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability...
SFGate
Man Accused Of Being Involved In Homicide Sought By Police
Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was...
SFGate
40-Year-Old Antioch Man Dies In Crash
ANTIOCH (BCN) A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified...
SFGate
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SFGate
Police Arrest Man After He Attacks Family And Threatens Police With Stolen Guns
Vallejo police arrested a man Friday night for allegedly attacking his family, threatening police with a gun, fleeing from police, trying to break into a house, and possessing two guns. Police received a call at 8:43 p.m. about a man allegedly attacking family members, including a 70-year-old woman. When the...
SFGate
Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...
SFGate
Ex-Con Faces 10 More Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Possession Of Unregistered Gun
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 45-year-old man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in federal court in San Jose to possession of an unregistered gun and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. San Jose resident Mark Dehart admitted in his plea agreement that he possessed...
SFGate
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
California university decides to shut down historic railroad for good
"One of the most unusual small railroads anywhere" is gone forever.
SFGate
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
SFGate
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
San Francisco legacy business Babylon Burning and Local Brewing Co. devastated by two-alarm fire
"It just broke our spirits."
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
San Francisco supervisors abruptly reverse lethal police robot policy
Board members emphasized the suspension is not permanent.
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
Comments / 0