Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
Homicide arrest: Sayreville, NJ man ran over victim multiple times, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
Unhappy Holidays – Another big delay at Newark Airport
Weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy marveled at the opulent new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport during a symbolic ribbon cutting, comes word of yet another delay. The $2.7 billion terminal will not open this week, as planned. Officials released a statement saying fire alarm and security systems have...
Mercy Center in Asbury Park, NJ is changing lives in this Monmouth County, NJ community and beyond
At any point in our lives, we can use some help and guidance on our journey through life. One organization based in Asbury Park, Mercy Center, is doing just that and more through education, food bank services, social needs and various other programs serving those in Monmouth County and even beyond.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Three alarm fire at Toms River home sends two residents to hospital, two cats rescued
A fire that occurred at a two story home on Majorca Court in the Georgetown section of Toms River Friday morning remains under investigation, according to East Dover Vol. Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Travis Veth. It was around 5:10 am on Friday that the East Dover Fire Company along...
The Absolute Most New Jersey Thing You’ll See At A Rest Stop
I had to drive to the Newark Airport over the weekend, and that was an adventure in and of itself. Between my GPS sending me down multiple wrong roads and then sitting in thirty minutes of traffic trying to get to the terminal my wife was flying out of it was an experience.
I’m a Little Surprised, You Want This Restaurant in Brick, NJ
Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
