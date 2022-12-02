ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

DNC panel votes to make South Carolina first nominating state instead of Iowa

By Julia Shapero
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZSzc_0jVkLsVa00

The rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Friday to make South Carolina the first voting state in the party’s presidential nominating calendar, The Associated Press reported .

South Carolina will replace the starting-gun spot held for decades by Iowa after that state’s caucus suffered technical problems in 2020.

The shift would also fulfill long-standing requests from within the party to have a more diverse state in the leadoff position.

New Hampshire and Nevada would vote the week after South Carolina in the new calendar, followed by Georgia and Michigan. The full DNC will vote on the calendar early next year, according to USA Today .

The vote comes after President Biden endorsed the shake-up to the nominating calendar on Thursday. In a letter to the DNC, Biden emphasized that the leadoff state — which tends to have an outsized influence on which candidates remain in the race — should reflect the diversity of the country.

“Too often over the past fifty years, candidates have dropped out or had their candidacies marginalized by the press and pundits because of poor performances in small states early in the process before voters of color cast a vote,” Biden said.

He also urged the DNC to move away from caucuses in general, calling them “inherently anti-participatory.”

Biden’s own 2020 campaign for the White House kicked into a higher gear after he won the South Carolina primary, following disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Even as Friday’s vote brings Democrats one step closer to giving South Carolina the first-in-the-nation position, Iowa and New Hampshire have argued that their states mandate they go first. The New Hampshire Democratic Party, whose state typically holds the second spot in the calendar, hit back at the proposal on Wednesday.

“The DNC did not give New Hampshire the first-in-the-nation primary and it is not theirs to take away,” said Chairman Ray Buckley.

—Updated at 4:46 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation’s most important battleground states had a lot on his mind. A new Nevada law required every voter to get a mailed ballot, new processes were in...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Independent

Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll

A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
UTAH STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks grim

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
COLORADO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Garland: Justice Dept.’s civil rights work is key priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — The early work of the Justice Department’s civil rights division meant confronting white supremacists who were intimidating Black voters, and 65 years later, its work is just as urgent amid a surge of hate crimes in the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday. “Now...
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Here are the 50 legislatures ranked from most to least conservative

(The Hill) — A new report from the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) has ranked all 50 states from most to least conservative, with Alabama leading as the most conservative state in the U.S. and Massachusetts as the least conservative. The rankings from CLA, a project of the Conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy