Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Matthew Arce Is ‘Saving LA’ and This is How He’s Doing ItjzonazariLos Angeles, CA
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Related
theavtimes.com
Barger directs $1M in office funds to boost patrols during shopping season
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district, which includes Lancaster and Palmdale, in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season. “This month’s busiest holiday...
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, Dec. 5, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday....
theavtimes.com
Palmdale launches “Say it, Don’t Spray It!” anti-graffiti campaign
Palmdale has launched a “Say it, Don’t Spray It!” anti-graffiti campaign to clean up city streets. City employees received tools — including heavy-duty wipes, protective gloves, and scrapers — to erase the spray paint and remove stickers off city streets, sidewalks, and signs. Employees also wore safety shirts printed with the slogan “Say it, Don’t Spray It!” and headed out in small teams on Monday, Dec. 5, to clean up graffiti. The initiative is ongoing, and city employees are already signing up for future cleanup days, officials said.
theavtimes.com
Spectrum awards $50K to Desert Haven Enterprises in Lancaster
LANCASTER – Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. was recently awarded $50,000 through Spectrum’s Community Center Assist program, the company’s five-year $30 million initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved communities where Spectrum operates. Spectrum kicked off the local partnership with a...
theavtimes.com
AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
theavtimes.com
Judge: Deputy must answer questions about alleged Banditos on-duty crime
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who sued the county — alleging he was pressured to quit his job or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos — must answer deposition questions from county lawyers about an on- duty crime he alleges he saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled Monday, Dec. 5.
Comments / 0