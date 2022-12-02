Palmdale has launched a “Say it, Don’t Spray It!” anti-graffiti campaign to clean up city streets. City employees received tools — including heavy-duty wipes, protective gloves, and scrapers — to erase the spray paint and remove stickers off city streets, sidewalks, and signs. Employees also wore safety shirts printed with the slogan “Say it, Don’t Spray It!” and headed out in small teams on Monday, Dec. 5, to clean up graffiti. The initiative is ongoing, and city employees are already signing up for future cleanup days, officials said.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO