Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
KTVZ
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
KTVZ
Clyburn ‘surprised’ by decision to make South Carolina first in Democratic primary calendar
Rep. Jim Clyburn was “a bit surprised” to learn about President Joe Biden’s efforts to reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, though he supports the effort. “I was stunned. Really....
Ron DeSantis? Liz Cheney? There’s a far more deserving choice for Time’s Person of the Year
The annual Time "Person of the Year" honor has such a long history that it’s assumed a certain gravitas, and I hardly begrudge the magazine for milking it.
What did we search for in 2022? Wordle, Johnny Depp highlight Google's top US trends of year
From the most searched news to the biggest questions people had, Google shares its top trending searches of the year.
KTVZ
Documentary chronicles an unexpected side of prison life
“Apokaluptein: 16389067” is what artist Jesse Krimes dubbed his prison contraband — a project so off-limits, he had to create it behind bars in secret and smuggle it out. The work happened piecemeal as Krimes served a six-year sentence for cocaine possession in New Jersey’s FCI Fairton Federal...
KTVZ
Crowd gathers in New York City to bring an art installation to life and demand ‘all eyes on Iran’
Chants of “Woman, Life, Freedom” echoed Sunday around Roosevelt Island in New York City as hundreds gathered to bring to life an art installation symbolizing solidarity with the women leading the uprising in Iran. At the center of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park, a massive portrait...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Dec. 6: Georgia runoff, Hawaii volcano, SCOTUS, Flu, Ukraine
If you’ve been sweating the deadline to apply for a REAL ID, you can now breathe a sigh of relief. The federal government announced an extension to obtain your updated driver’s license or identification card that will soon be required for all US air travel. Here’s what else...
KTVZ
Rupert Murdoch set to be deposed in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation case
Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, is set to be deposed next week in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of election fraud in the 2020 election. The deposition will take place on December 13 at 9:30am ET and “will be conducted remotely,...
KTVZ
The New York Times is bracing for a historic mass walkout as union negotiations go down to the wire
The New York Times is preparing for more than 1,100 of its union staffers to go on strike for a full day Thursday — an act of protest that has not been staged by employees at the paper of record since the late 1970s. The historic work stoppage is...
