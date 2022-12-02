Read full article on original website
Related
Aacta awards 2022: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Mystery Road and Heartbreak High win big
Baz Luhrmann’s $127m biopic extravaganza Elvis has scooped the 12th annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (Aacta) awards, collecting a total of 11 gongs including best film, best director, best lead actor for Austin Butler in the title role and best supporting actress for Olivia DeJonge, for her role as Priscilla Presley.
Showbiz411
“SNL” Drops by 800,000 Viewers Back Below 4 Million with Pregnant Keke Palmer and SZA — But Help is Coming
On this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Keke Palmer– star of “Nope” — hosted and revealed she’s pregnant. But the home audience didn’t know that would happen and a lot of them weren’t watching. Ratings fell to 3,.994 million, around 800,000 fewer than the last episode with David Chappelle spouting stupiid anti-semitic comments.
Comments / 1