Hidden Stories Project: University of Toronto researchers lead international collaboration on centuries-old books
At first glance, the dusty and worn pages of an old book from centuries ago might not reveal more than their written content. But a closer look unlocks a treasure trove of knowledge. It’s those obscured treasures - hidden stories - that University of Toronto researchers want to uncover.
UCL ranked in top 10 in UK university ’green’ league
UCL has been ranked seventh in the UK’s People & Planet University League 2023 - jumping 12 places compared to last year - with the university awarded ’First-Class’ Honours for the sixth consecutive time. Published by The Guardian , the People & Planet University League is a...
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
2022 Inserm Prizes: Forming a Common Front for Our Health
"Awarding the Inserm Prizes is a key point in the Institute’s life, enabling us to showcase the various talents of our staff and the great wealth of the research we conduct to form a common front for the health of our fellow citizens. But it is also an opportunity to emphasize our involvement at the heart of society, our commitment to scientific research that is effective, ethical and accessible to as many people as possible,” states Inserm CEO, Gilles Bloch.
Analysis: Earthshot Prize - five winners that will help solve major environmental problems
Professor Mark Maslin (UCL Geography) highlights in The Conversation the five winners of the Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize, who will each receive £1 million to further develop their sustainable innovations and ideas. Climate change is one of the greatest threats ever to face humanity. With mounting storms,...
Anton Boudreau Ninkov: revealing the information that lies hidden
- Anton Boudreau Ninkov, a specialist in information visualization, has joined the School of Library and Information Sciences (EBSI). How do we make sense of the overwhelming amount of information that surrounds us? How can information visualization systems help us see data we weren’t even aware of? These questions fascinate Anton Boudreau Ninkov.
Construction work on the rotation building on the Poppelsdorf campus progresses
The cranes are currently turning on the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn. In the southern corner of the largest University development area close to the city center, a new building, the "Rotation Building," is rising to make room for University institutes that have to leave their previous premises due to renovation work. The client is Bauund Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW.
Artemis I mission summary update with experts
Two days before the end of the Artemis I mission, media representatives are invited to join an online press event on Friday 9 December, 15.00 CET with experts on the European contribution to the Artemis I mission, the European Service Module and the Orion spacecraft. The Artemis I mission, launched...
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers. "This can become a problem because job satisfaction can be related not only to personal well-being, but also negatively to the quality of teaching," says the study’s lead author, Tim Fütterer of the Hector Research Institute of Education at the University of Tübingen. The results have been published in Teaching and Teacher Education.
UM Star Lectures 2023
The seventh edition of the UM Star Lectures is taking shape. Maastricht University is brimming with knowledge and innovative ideas. You might not be around anymore, but don’t worry: on Thursday evening 16 March 2023, we will bring the university to you!. Together with UM professors, our stars, we...
A ’world of play’ for Indigenous children
LEGO Foundation awards $27.8M to Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. Center will use award to expand Family Spirit home-visiting program with 20 new sites and to develop Indigenous-designed outdoor playspaces with Indigenous partners in the U.S, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health has...
On campus, a ’secret’ structure gives the barn swallow a second chance
Somewhere in the southwest corner of Western’s campus is a site which could be a template for the conservation of bird species at risk in North America. The barn swallow structure is a wooden installation designed to resemble a barn, with one noticeable difference: it does not have a floor. Its intended occupants do not need it. The structure was built in the fall, under the leadership of Brendon Samuels, PhD candidate in biology. The project is being supported by WWF-Canada , University Students’ Council , the Society of Graduate Students , the Advanced Facility for Avian Research and Bird Friendly London/Nature London.
Beyond marketing - Are aid organizations with quality seals more trustworthy?
Christmas is a time for donating. As the end of the year approaches, donation requests from various aid organizations tumble in almost daily. Which ones can be trusted and are most deserving? Researchers from the University of Basel were able to show that quality seals can help non-profit organizations to better serve their intended purpose.
LIS-student Parwana Rezai wins ECHO Award
Parwana Rezai, alumna of the bachelor’s program Law in Society at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, has won the ECHO Award. Talented students with a non-western background are eligible for this award. The Award Ceremony took place on Tuesday 6 December at the law firm Loyens & Loeff at the Zuidas. Parwana Rezai is an ambassador for refugees from and women in Afghanistan and she works in close collaboration with the Dutch Refugee Council (VWN).
New Contemporaries 2022
Sydney College of the Arts’ New Contemporaries exhibition returns to highlight the work of this year’s graduating cohort. The Sydney College of the Arts will hold its annual New Contemporaries exhibition, showcasing the work of the 2022 graduating cohort. A culmination of the graduating artists’ collective research and...
Future of UK’s writing profession is under threat
- The future of writing as a primary profession is under threat in the UK, according to new research led by the University of Glasgow into authors’ earnings and contracts. ’Authors’ Earnings and Contracts’ shares findings from a nationwide survey of 60,000 authors about their earnings and professional lives. This was undertaken by CREATe (the UK Copyright & Creative Economy Research Centre based at the University’s School of Law and Advanced Research Centre - ARC), who were commissioned by the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) to conduct this independent research.
Staying safe during the festive season
Tips and resources to help you stay safe at UCL and in London while you enjoy the festive season. As the evenings draw in and the days grow shorter, it is tempting to stay home and hibernate. However, London is a city full of wonderful winter activities that you can get out and enjoy!
Helmi Geeve new director of marketing and communications Erasmus University Rotterdam
The Executive Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR) has appointed Helmi Geeve as its new director of Marketing and Communications. She will start in this position on January 1, 2023. Helmi Geeve has worked frequently on the service side of educational organizations, including as a program manager and as director...
Decoy Receptor Fine-tunes Cytokinin Signaling in Arabidopsis
[0031OG0002] Hörsaal HS 31.11, SchubertstraÃe 51, ObergeschoÃ. David Zalabák (Palackíoe University in Olomouc, Czech Republic): The plant hormone cytokinin plays a vital role in plant growth and development. While the molecular mechanism of cytokinin signal perception and transduction is well described, regulating this cascade in planta seems more ambiguous. The Histidine kinase receptor CRE1 (CYTOKININ RESPONSE 1)/AHK4 (ARABIDOPSIS HISTIDINE KINASE 4)/WOL (WOODEN LEG), is the crucial element of the cytokinin signaling cascade in Arabidopsis. The cytokinin-signaling pathway is under stringent negative feedback control executed at several levels. In this study, we have discovered a novel CRE1 transcript variant with a negative feedback regulatory function. Cytokinin application induces intron retention within the CRE1 transcript, introducing a premature termination codon. The resulting transcript encodes for a truncated receptor lacking the receiver domain essential for activating the cascade. Our results demonstrate that the truncated receptor acts as a decoy competing for ligand binding with the canonical CRE1 receptors, ultimately leading to an attenuation of cytokinin signaling. Thus, we propose a novel regulatory mechanism of cytokinin perception mediated by alternative splicing of CRE1 receptors.
A faster way to preserve privacy online
New research enables users to search for information without revealing their queries, based on a method that is 30 times faster than comparable prior techniques. Searching the internet can reveal information a user would rather keep private. For instance, when someone looks up medical symptoms online, they could reveal their health conditions to Google, an online medical database like WebMD, and perhaps hundreds of these companies’ advertisers and business partners.
