More industrial lands being annexed by Hillsboro

The flurry of industrial developments isn't slowing down any time soon, as companies are securing more land.

With tax incentives, including a five-year property tax freeze for those that locate here, industrial developments seem to be flocking to Hillsboro.

Data center companies operating in Hillsboro are already securing more land to expand their facilities, even as massive developments in North Hillsboro remain in the works.

One of those taking advantage is QTS, a company that opened its first data center in Hillsboro in 2020.

It is currently constructing its second datacenter in North Hillsboro. The site, located right next door to the current QTS facility at 4951 N.E. Huffman Street, is one of the biggest developments going on in town right now.

And while other data centers have announced plans for citywide expansion, QTS seeks to develop at least five other datacenters.

It's already got more land in Hillsboro to build on.

The Hillsboro City Council on Nov. 15, approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the annexation of 50 acres of land from the Hillsboro Technology Park — a subsection of the North Hillsboro Industrial Renewal Area — to QTS, which is planned for a future data center campus.

That land has been secured even while the company's latest development on Northeast Huffman Street is still being completed.

Company expansion

The 50-acre annexation encompasses 11 parcels along Northeast Pubols and Schaaf streets, though they will get new addresses once the annexation and development are finalized.

The land is being annexed into the city to get connected to the city's water, sewer and stormwater systems. A zone change, from "industrial sanctuary" unincorporated lands and into the city's formal industrial zone, was also part of the approval.

"The annexation would formally bring those properties into the City limits, allowing them to be connected to City infrastructure," said Hillsboro's economic and community development spokesperson Lauren Scott. "The zone changes are zoning designations for those proposed annexed properties."

QTS has already announced that future expansions are on the way.

"Future development plans call for the construction of a total of five mega data centers aggregating more than 1 million square feet of leasable data center capacity and more than 250 megawatts of gross power capacity," said a 2020 announcement from the company.

And QTS is just one of many data center companies operating in Hillsboro. Just about all of them have plans to expand.

Stack Infrastructure, which opened a new facility in Hillsboro at the beginning of this year, has also announced plans to expand. The company bought another 50 acres in Hillsboro's tech park, aimed at furthering bolstering its capacity to over 200 MW.

Flexential, a datacenter company that just completed its 36 MW Hillsboro 3 datacenter last year, is already expanding its campus to include a fourth data center facility. The company's Hillsboro 4 data center will have a 50 MW capacity and is expected to partially open next year or sometime in 2024.

Another annexation ordinance was also considered on Nov. 15, by the city, labeled "Evergreen South."

City officials said it's not known precisely what future development might be here, though the application lists it as "an industrial campus," located on Northeast Evergreen Road south of Huffman Street.

Attracting industry

The flurry of new industrial developments comes courtesy of the tax incentives and aggressive infrastructure investments being undertaken by the city.

The North Hillsboro Industrial Renewal Area contains about 1,100 acres on the western end of the larger North Hillsboro Industrial District. The next phase of development in this area is the technology park, which consists of 700 acres.

Over the past few years, it's steadily been claimed by companies looking to expand their operations and move into Hillsboro. City staff says there are about 125 acres left that are not currently within the city limits or have an annexation approval.

While development can still happen on these properties without annexation into the city, it would be significantly limited by the zoning requirements and the lack of city infrastructure.

"Development can occur on the properties while they remain in unincorporated Washington County; however, that development is heavily restricted given that these properties are supposed to be brought into City limits for urban services and development," Scott said. "The zoning would remain as FD-20 (Future Development 20 Acres) and the City would likely not serve those properties with City utilities if they were not in the City limits."

More to come

This kind of annexation leading to rapid industrial development is what's likely to come to the Jackson East area, which was just this year turned into an industrial zone as city officials have pegged it as the next viable chunk of land.

The move received heavy opposition from residents who already live in the neighborhood, which has been primarily rural residential homes and farmland before the rezoning.

The city changed its plans to allow existing residential properties to stay as a result, but no new homes or apartments can be built on land zoned for industrial uses.

Hillsboro is already surveying the area to see which property owners are willing to annex into the city limits.

