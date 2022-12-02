Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Central High's mentorship program reunites student with doctor who helped deliver her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program allowing teenagers to get hands-on medical experience is already changing lives. The Central High School Pre-Medical Magnet Program gives west Louisville students an up-close-and-personal experience with a career in medicine. One of those students, Sylvia Karmo, found there was a deep connection between her...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana family spreads awareness for pediatric organ donation while waiting for daughter's heart transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville baby has been fighting a battle since before she was born, and her family is standing by her side to help spread awareness. Chloe Clark, 1, spends her days watching Baby Shark and Cocomelon on a tablet set up above her bed. Tucked in the corner is a mini Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold ornaments. Her closet is packed with onesies, dresses and bows.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
wdrb.com
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
wdrb.com
Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
wdrb.com
Polar Express party bringing train rides, Santa's workshop to Louisville library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Polar Express is set to make a pit stop at the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville. The Polar Express Pajama Party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16. Families can stop along different stations at the library on Dixie Highway. Stops include a craft depot,...
wdrb.com
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
wdrb.com
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns to Paristown to support the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night. The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers. Some of the areas most popular queens...
wdrb.com
La Grange passes amendment to continue compensation tax in Oldham County city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of La Grange approved an amendment that will continue a compensation tax on Monday night. La Grange City Council passed the amendment in a 5-3 vote after an hourslong public forum hosted in the Oldham County city. Oldham County residents spoke out over a...
wdrb.com
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
East Louisville day care worker accused of abuse now facing additional charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racheal Flannery, the day care worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse. The family of at least one victim was in court for Monday's...
wdrb.com
Monthly night market in downtown Louisville canceled in December due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The monthly night market in downtown Louisville has been canceled for December. Louisville Downtown Partnership posted on Facebook that the market is canceled due to weather. The market plans to return in April for a Kentucky Derby-themed event. "This season has been so fun," the post...
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
wdrb.com
Floyd County officials unveil new road project in growing part of Georgetown, Indiana
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown. The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus. Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily....
wdrb.com
New Albany police chief, mayor outline plans for new department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is hoping to have a new headquarters soon. Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration presented a plan to city council members Monday for a new standalone station downtown, which would be the first in the city's history. The estimated $12 million project would...
wdrb.com
UPS Worldport like 'watching a great orchestra,' US transportation chief says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday got a firsthand look at UPS' global air hub in Louisville, where up to 4 million packages are sorted daily during the year-end holiday rush. Seeing UPS Worldport in action was like "watching a great orchestra at work," Buttigieg...
Comments / 0