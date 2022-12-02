ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterinarian shortages taking a toll on pet owners

By Nicky Zizaza
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Shortage of veterinarians is taking its toll on pet owners nationwide-and here in Maryland.  WJZ reporter Nicky Zizaza spoke to a local vet about why vet services are stretched beyond their limits.

Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Veterinary Hospital says many vets struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance.  She also said that COVID-19 increased the demand for vets.

"A lot of veterinarians are facing burn out, they are tired and kind of exhausted, maybe they are cutting back their hours some", Bailey said.  "It's probably been mostly since Covid, we have seen increased demand on veterinarians, especially in our area."

While Dr. Bailey isn't forced to turn animals away, she admits it's not unusual-- she says she is aware it's a scenario playing out at other practices.

"Pet owners are expecting high quality medicine for their pets and at the same time we're seeing an increase in visits", Bailey said.

