Maywood, NJ

Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say

NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
NEWARK, NJ
Man faces charges in Kearny, NJ crash that critically hurt 2 passengers

A 22-year-old former Bergen County resident was arrested Friday stemming from a brutal crash involving a car and a parked tractor-trailer, which left two passengers critically hurt. Daniel Leal Jr., now of Meriden, Connecticut, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto...
KEARNY, NJ
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river

KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
KEARNY, NJ
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested

On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say

A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said. The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said. The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
