Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
Man faces charges in Kearny, NJ crash that critically hurt 2 passengers
A 22-year-old former Bergen County resident was arrested Friday stemming from a brutal crash involving a car and a parked tractor-trailer, which left two passengers critically hurt. Daniel Leal Jr., now of Meriden, Connecticut, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto...
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Homicide arrest: Sayreville, NJ man ran over victim multiple times, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
shorebeat.com
Brick Police Discover 180 Animals Living in Neighborhood ‘Puppy Mill,’ Residents Arrested
Brick police officers discovered a “horrible and inhumane” scene while investigating a report Friday evening that a “puppy mill” was being operated in a neighborhood home. Ultimately, authorities would find about 180 animals in the home, including two dogs who were already deceased. The shocking incident...
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say
A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said. The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said. The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.
