Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
34-year-old Wisconsin man overdoses at Belleville rest stop
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent drug overdose after a man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a Wayne County rest area.
14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride. 7 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who says after becoming a victim, his life will never be the same. "I...
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
(WXYZ) — It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
Eastpointe City Council deadlocks on ordinance to charge for excessive 911 calls
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was decided Tuesday night that Eastpointe residents will not be penalized for excessive 911 calls to the same location. An ordinance was proposed to recover resource costs for certain incidents like setting a false alarm, bomb threats and reckless driving. The council vote was split down the middle and didn't garner the support to pass.
Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park
A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
Suspect arraigned on charges after anti-semitic assault in Bloomfield Hills
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, Rabbi Mark Miller described to 7 Action News how Friday morning's anti-semitic assault began:. "He came into the parking lot driving a white van, and at first innocently came up to one parent and her kids and asked her calmly, ‘Excuse me, do you support Israel?’ She thought it was someone she knew and sort of said, 'Yes’ and turned around. Then she find this guy in her face from his van and he just started yelling at her and her two young kids."
Mayor Duggan hopes to use emergency powers to stop paratransit services cuts
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit could be headed toward a transit crisis for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. The city council voted against a new contract with Transdev which would lead to big cuts in paratransit services. To put this in perspective, paratransit services are used by...
Thieves wreck several Dodge Durangos during attempted theft at Stellantis plant in Detroit
At least two vehicles were wrecked early Tuesday morning after thieves allegedly attempted to steal them from Stellantis’ Jefferson North Plant in Detroit, the automaker said.
Paratransit issues cause concern for Detroit riders with disabilities, mayor plans to act
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A looming transit crisis could potentially impact 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities. The city told 7 Action News without a contract in place, a 70% reduction in paratransit services could begin Jan. 1. Detroiter Lisa Franklin says she has spent years using a wheelchair. She’s also relied...
Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody. The shooting happened on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown. Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation...
Detroit's west side hit by another brazen act of burnouts and donuts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Illegal street racing, burnouts, and donuts continue to be a major concern for Detroiters. The police say most of these reckless drivers come from outside the city to perform such illegal stunts. This comes after another brazen incident unfolded on the city's west side during the...
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
