Macomb County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun. 
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastpointe City Council deadlocks on ordinance to charge for excessive 911 calls

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was decided Tuesday night that Eastpointe residents will not be penalized for excessive 911 calls to the same location. An ordinance was proposed to recover resource costs for certain incidents like setting a false alarm, bomb threats and reckless driving. The council vote was split down the middle and didn't garner the support to pass.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park

A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect arraigned on charges after anti-semitic assault in Bloomfield Hills

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, Rabbi Mark Miller described to 7 Action News how Friday morning's anti-semitic assault began:. "He came into the parking lot driving a white van, and at first innocently came up to one parent and her kids and asked her calmly, ‘Excuse me, do you support Israel?’ She thought it was someone she knew and sort of said, 'Yes’ and turned around. Then she find this guy in her face from his van and he just started yelling at her and her two young kids."
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan hopes to use emergency powers to stop paratransit services cuts

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit could be headed toward a transit crisis for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. The city council voted against a new contract with Transdev which would lead to big cuts in paratransit services. To put this in perspective, paratransit services are used by...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit's west side hit by another brazen act of burnouts and donuts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Illegal street racing, burnouts, and donuts continue to be a major concern for Detroiters. The police say most of these reckless drivers come from outside the city to perform such illegal stunts. This comes after another brazen incident unfolded on the city's west side during the...
DETROIT, MI

