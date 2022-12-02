BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, Rabbi Mark Miller described to 7 Action News how Friday morning's anti-semitic assault began:. "He came into the parking lot driving a white van, and at first innocently came up to one parent and her kids and asked her calmly, ‘Excuse me, do you support Israel?’ She thought it was someone she knew and sort of said, 'Yes’ and turned around. Then she find this guy in her face from his van and he just started yelling at her and her two young kids."

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO