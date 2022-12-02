ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Assault with injuries reported on Worthington Avenue in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Assault with injuries reported on Worthington Avenue in Lockland.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash with injuries on Paxton at Wasson in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Paxton Avenue at Wasson Road in Oakley. Emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8440 Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township. Emergency crews responding.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

