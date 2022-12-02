ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thechampaignroom.com

Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
JASPER, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer

Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
BEDFORD, IN
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

School corporation investigating racial harassment claims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30 ANGELA ANSWERS SEGMENT. Holiday Fun for the whole family at the Benjamin …. 6 displaced following house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)

Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash

A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN

