4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailyhoosier.com
Five more IU football players who have announced over the last week they are entering the portal
Monday is the first day college football players can formally enter the transfer portal, but already nine from Indiana have announced they intend to do just that when the window opens. Already we’ve told you about the decisions by linebacker Dasan McCullough, quarterback Jack Tuttle, kicker Charles Campbell, tight end...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless
Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
Fox 59
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30 ANGELA ANSWERS SEGMENT. Holiday Fun for the whole family at the Benjamin …. 6 displaced following house...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
