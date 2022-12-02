Read full article on original website
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident
It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who came into 2022-23 as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They started off slow and then proceeded to pick up a head of steam despite injuries to some key players and now have a 12-12 record, which leaves them at 7th in the East.
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Notre Dame, Boston bring woeful 3-point shooting into tilt
Three-point shooting could be the key for each team when Boston University plays at Notre Dame in a nonconference game on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame (6-2) has lost two of its last three contests and struggled from behind the 3-point line in each loss. The Irish...
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
A lot of the beefs in the NBA tend to go away once the players in question retire. When they are out of that competitive setting, they realize it is really not worth it to hold a grudge over something that happened on the court but that isn't the case for everybody.
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position. They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but missed the postseason in 2022. Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius...
Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted
Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
Murray 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0
DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play in Toronto’s first shutout this season, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars were shut out for the first time this season. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots.
There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens
Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing...
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performances In The Last 8 Games: "He Is Still The King"
If there is one thing we all should have learned about LeBron James by this point, it is that you don't count him out. LeBron has been written off at various points in his career, only to bounce back and make his doubters eat their words. They were out in...
Lamar Jackson Diagnosed With Sprained PCL
Schefter adds sprained PCLs usually come with a timeline of one to three weeks missed, so the good news is Jackson should be back at some point this season. The bad news is Baltimore will have to manage without him for potentially the rest of the month. Jackson, 25, is...
