Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade

With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Yardbarker

Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Notre Dame, Boston bring woeful 3-point shooting into tilt

Three-point shooting could be the key for each team when Boston University plays at Notre Dame in a nonconference game on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame (6-2) has lost two of its last three contests and struggled from behind the 3-point line in each loss. The Irish...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson

ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Murray 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play in Toronto’s first shutout this season, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars were shut out for the first time this season. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Diagnosed With Sprained PCL

Schefter adds sprained PCLs usually come with a timeline of one to three weeks missed, so the good news is Jackson should be back at some point this season. The bad news is Baltimore will have to manage without him for potentially the rest of the month. Jackson, 25, is...
BALTIMORE, MD

