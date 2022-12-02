Read full article on original website
Folwell says North Carolina pension fund was down 7% in 2022
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell provided an update on the state's pension systems during a monthly Ask Me Anything call with reporters on Tuesday. Membership in the North Carolina Retirement Systems has grown to more than 1 million, including more than 353,000 beneficiaries and 647,000...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in...
Missouri governor, legislators agree on revenue of $13.2B for FY 2024 budget
(The Center Square) – As Missouri legislators begin planning next year’s budget, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced they’ll have $13.2 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately $100 million. The annual revenue estimate is used by Parson and legislative leaders to create and balance the...
Pittman names staff for district, Majority Leader offices
State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has announced staff appointments for the Majority Leader’s Office, as well as for his constituent offices covering the 41st Senatorial District, in the 2023-24 state legislative session. “The staff that we have brought together to serve in my Harrisburg office, as well...
Novi man sentenced for $423,435 unemployment fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay...
Louisiana gets $113M from US Treasury for small business investment programs
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs. Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had...
Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement
Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes. Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million. The settlement, which was first announced...
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
Harney County judge temporarily blocks Oregon firearms measure
A Harney County judge Tuesday, Dec. 6 issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
Beshear files for second term
FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear officially filed his paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for a second term in office on Monday at the Secretary of State’s office in the Capitol. “Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and I remain as dedicated as we were on day one to...
Dunleavy: Arctic warming puts Alaska in a great position for growth
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially began his second term today after promising to keep the state looking to the future during his inauguration ceremony. The governor said the state was in a great position due to the warming of the Arctic. "This is going to put...
River Valley hosts Pennsylvania Labor and Industry secretary at STEAM Academy
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier toured River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy on Tuesday during a roundtable event with a number of local leaders. Berrier joined River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell as well as various other industry experts to discuss creating a workforce development education...
Risk dial moves to elevated-yellow as COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Lincoln
Local COVID-19 cases shot up last week, with numbers reaching their highest level in three months. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 458 positive tests last week, a more than 60% increase over the previous week and the highest weekly total since the week ending Sept. 3. Hospital numbers also...
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
U.S. Marshals warn of threatening phone scam
MACON — The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Georgia is warning the public to be aware of threatening phone calls from imposters pretending to be U.S. Marshals Service employees, attempting to fraudulently obtain money. The Marshals Service was alerted to recent phone scams in which individuals...
Drop in Nebraska's wild turkey population prompts $1.8 million study
OMAHA -- Give him a minute and veteran outdoorsman Chris Pokorny will happily tell you why turkey hunting is special. It’s uniquely engaging because it requires the hunter to interact with individual birds. To lure a turkey into range, the hunter must call back and forth with the bird. (Male turkeys gobble when seeking a mate.) And, unlike wintertime deer hunting, it’s usually done in the spring, a great time to be outdoors.
Ricketts says he'll seek Senate appointment
Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Tuesday that he will seek appointment to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse early next month. Governor-elect Jim Pillen is expected to appoint Ricketts shortly after Sasse's resignation to become president of the University of Florida becomes effective Jan. 8. Pillen will have been sworn in as governor three days earlier.
