Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visitwinona.com
KTTC covers Winona Holiday House Tour Returning for First Time in Years
Rochester’s KTTC provided some coverage of The Winona County Historical Society’s annual Holiday House Tour. It finally returned Sunday for the first time since 2018. The tour consisted of seven historical sites: four houses, two old schools that have been renovated into apartments and Wesley United Methodist Church. While it was fun for the visitors to see the sites decorated for Christmas, the event was really to appreciate the beautiful architecture Winona has to offer. “I am most excited about seeing the schools and seeing those places renovated into beautiful homes and just checking out that architecture,” Executive Director Carrie Johnson said. The tour sites were chosen based off of its history to Winona. Each site had volunteers to check tickets and give a brief history of the site. “A big thank you to these homeowners that are opening up their homes for the public to see and to the volunteers, we have volunteers staffing these sites, they make it all happen,” Johnson said. During the tour of Wesley United Methodist, the church bells rang Christmas music. Tickets were $18 and included a booklet containing the sites history. The tour was self-guided and took place from 3 to 8 p.m.
visitwinona.com
Paperback and Pieces shares their story with the Winona Daily News
Paperbacks and Pieces, a Winona bookstore that has been in business for 45 years, was featured in the Winona Daily News as part of their Business Friday series. The bookstore’s owner, Shannon Doberstein, was once a customer and started shopping there when she was 8 years old. Since buying the store in April of 2021, she works on “growing the Winona reading community and making reading available,” through special events like Winona’s Halloween Trunk or Treat where she gave out hundreds of children’s books. Her mentor, former owner Shelley Olsen, taught her that her job was to make reading available rather than telling people what to read. Even though on-line shopping is a competition for the bookstore, Doberstein has adapted and actually partnered with Bookshop and receives a cut from their sales. “My sense of accomplishment — that someone else loved what I put in their hands.”
wiproud.com
10 Foot aluminum Menorah to Light Up La Crosse
Chabad Lubavitch of N.E. Iowa will ignite a public 10-foot menorah erected at The Cameron Park, followed by a community-wide celebration on Monday, December 19, 2022, the 2nd night of Chanukah. The ceremony will feature the menorah lighting performed by Rabbi Brian from the Congregation Sons of Abraham La Crosse, and one of the City Council Members, who will also deliver holiday greetings. Rabbi Aron Schimmel, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of N.E. Iowa, says that “With the La Crosse population growing, more and more people are requesting that we diversify our offerings. We are delighted to do this at Cameron Park this year.”
KAAL-TV
Stumpy’s restaurant in Rushford to close
(ABC 6 News) – Stumpy’s Restaurant and Bar located in Rushford announced that after 40 years, they will be closing their doors. The announcement was posted on Stumpy’s Facebook page stating that the owner, Judy Christian, is retiring. Pat and Judy Christian have owned Stumpy’s for the last 25 years.
Beloved restaurant in southeastern Minnesota to close after 40 years
A rural Minnesota bar and restaurant is closing its doors after operating for 40 years. Stumpy's in Rushford will officially close after Dec. 17, it was announced on social media, with owner Judy Christian looking to retire. The restaurant has been for sale since 2019. "After many years of happily...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire holds first Santa Cycle Rampage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cyclists in Eau Claire got together for the city’s first Santa Cycle Rampage Sunday afternoon. “We’re just getting a bunch of Santas together. We had a couple different routes just to keep things fun and festive, also safe for everyone that is riding it,” said Brandon Lafave, an organizer familiar with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.
Onalaska streets sparkle in second annual Season of Lights Parade
Smith said she hopes the community will keep the tradition going and continue to make it bigger and better each year.
WEAU-TV 13
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on dog catchers, city development, Mississippi River drought
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
winonaradio.com
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
KIMT
Rochester woman asking public for help with finding stolen package: "It felt like I was losing her all over again"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Rochester woman is asking the community for help with finding a stolen package that contained personal effects from her late Grandma. Zoe Cantu said the theft happened in her neighborhood in northeast Rochester, near 15 St. NE and 4 Ave. NE in late Nov. The package was sent...
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
KAAL-TV
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse Fire Department responds to mobile home fire, no one hurt
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Dec. 4 around 10:05 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at Pineview Mobile Home Park, located at W5585 County Road MM Lot 308. Residents were outside of the home and heavy smoke was visible from the side of the building. Smoke and high heat could be seen inside of the building. Crews started attacking the fire in the kitchen area.
KIMT
Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement. It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
wizmnews.com
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
Comments / 0