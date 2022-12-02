ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bands That Broke Up in 2022

This year was a heartbreaking one for countless metalheads, punks and rock fans who lost their favorite bands. These are the bands that broke up in 2022. The breakup of Every Time I Die was a gut punch in the very opening days of 2022. The cult band had just released what many considered to be their all-time best album with Radical, but tensions between the instrumental section of ETID and vocalist Keith Buckley turned out to be insurmountable.
Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’

Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
Charlie Benante Shares First Photos of New Pantera Lineup From Band Rehearsal

The first Pantera celebration shows are just a week away, and the band has shared their first photos of the lineup from a recent band rehearsal to seal the deal. The upcoming Pantera shows will see Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, and will honor the legacy of the band as well as late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The quartet's first performance will take place next week on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, which will be followed by a handful of other festival performances in the two weeks after.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
What Does the New Metallica Song Title ‘Lux Aeterna’ Mean?

Step into the light — the eternal light of Metallica. After all, "Lux Æterna" is Latin for "eternal light." And on Monday (Nov. 28), Metallica released their "Lux Æterna," the first single from the legendary heavy metal band's newly announced album, the forthcoming 72 Seasons. But is...
Twisted Sister to Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Twisted Sister, who are set to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023. The legends will be inducted into the Hall during the 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, which will take place Jan. 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J. Pero will all be inducted for their contributions to the metal genre.
Dr. Feelgood Guitarist Wilko Johnson Dead at 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist for the '70s era British rock act Dr. Feelgood, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed via Johnson's social media, which issued a statement saying, "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."
Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles

Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Tony Iommi Mourns the Death of His Longtime Guitar Tech Mike Clement

Longtime Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is mourning the death of one of his closest associates, guitar tech Mike Clement. Clement died Monday morning (Nov. 28). "It’s a very sad day for me today," wrote Iommi on social media. "Mike Clement my dear old friend and my guitar tech for the last 33yrs passed away this morning. Mike was a really lovely man very loyal and I could depend on him 100%. My deepest condolences go out to his family and his many friends. RIP - Tony."
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences

As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
The Guardian

A Love Song review – heartwrenching performance in tender portrait of loneliness

Veteran American character actor Dale Dickey gets the first lead role of her screen career in this tender emotional vignette: it is as sad as a country song. She plays Faye, a middle-aged woman on her own who is camping on a dusty site by a lake in the Colorado mountains. Faye is evidently waiting for a letter: the postman keeps showing up and telling her there’s nothing for her. But she won’t move until she gets this important message from a certain someone from her past who wants to meet up.
COLORADO STATE
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
