Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
Bands That Broke Up in 2022
This year was a heartbreaking one for countless metalheads, punks and rock fans who lost their favorite bands. These are the bands that broke up in 2022. The breakup of Every Time I Die was a gut punch in the very opening days of 2022. The cult band had just released what many considered to be their all-time best album with Radical, but tensions between the instrumental section of ETID and vocalist Keith Buckley turned out to be insurmountable.
Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’
Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
Charlie Benante Shares First Photos of New Pantera Lineup From Band Rehearsal
The first Pantera celebration shows are just a week away, and the band has shared their first photos of the lineup from a recent band rehearsal to seal the deal. The upcoming Pantera shows will see Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, and will honor the legacy of the band as well as late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The quartet's first performance will take place next week on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, which will be followed by a handful of other festival performances in the two weeks after.
Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Launches New Alt-Rock Band, Debuts ‘Capitalism’ Song
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has announced a new band, called 7D7D, and released a new single, "Capitalism." Commerford links up with past collaborators Mathias Wakrat (drummer) and Jonny Polonsky (guitarist) for the alt-rock project. Based on the what we're hearing from "Capitalism," 7D7D not only has something...
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show
Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Blackie Lawless Explains Why W.A.S.P. Are Using Backing Tracks on 2022 Tour
W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless has admitted to using backing tracks on the band's 2022 tour and explained why when pressed about the issue by a fan at a recent VIP Experience meet-and-greet session. The subject of rock and metal bands using backing tracks in various capacities has proven to be...
What Does the New Metallica Song Title ‘Lux Aeterna’ Mean?
Step into the light — the eternal light of Metallica. After all, "Lux Æterna" is Latin for "eternal light." And on Monday (Nov. 28), Metallica released their "Lux Æterna," the first single from the legendary heavy metal band's newly announced album, the forthcoming 72 Seasons. But is...
Where James Hetfield Got the Idea for Metallica’s ‘72 Seasons’ Album Title
We've already shared with you the meaning of the Metallica song title, "Lux Æterna," so it seems fitting to give you some insight on why 72 Seasons is the title of the new Metallica album and where that title actually comes from. Luckily, James Hetfield filled in the blacks...
What Makes a Guitarist Iconic? With Dean Zelinsky (Dean Guitars)
Whether you are an accomplished player, three-chord strummer or have never picked up a guitar in your life, you may well have wondered, like us, what it is that supplies that indefinable X-factor that makes a truly great guitarist stand out. If there’s one person who can answer that question,...
Twisted Sister to Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame
Congratulations to Twisted Sister, who are set to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023. The legends will be inducted into the Hall during the 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, which will take place Jan. 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J. Pero will all be inducted for their contributions to the metal genre.
Dr. Feelgood Guitarist Wilko Johnson Dead at 75
Wilko Johnson, guitarist for the '70s era British rock act Dr. Feelgood, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed via Johnson's social media, which issued a statement saying, "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."
Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles
Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Amon Amarth Announce ‘The Great Heathen Army’ Graphic Novel + Board Game
Earlier this year, Amon Amarth released The Great Heathen Army album. Now they're taking things a step further, partnering with Z2 Comics to announce a namesake graphic novel and a board game collaboration tying in with the album's epic nine-song journey. Helping to ensure their vision, Amon Amarth pulled in...
Tony Iommi Mourns the Death of His Longtime Guitar Tech Mike Clement
Longtime Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is mourning the death of one of his closest associates, guitar tech Mike Clement. Clement died Monday morning (Nov. 28). "It’s a very sad day for me today," wrote Iommi on social media. "Mike Clement my dear old friend and my guitar tech for the last 33yrs passed away this morning. Mike was a really lovely man very loyal and I could depend on him 100%. My deepest condolences go out to his family and his many friends. RIP - Tony."
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences
As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
A Love Song review – heartwrenching performance in tender portrait of loneliness
Veteran American character actor Dale Dickey gets the first lead role of her screen career in this tender emotional vignette: it is as sad as a country song. She plays Faye, a middle-aged woman on her own who is camping on a dusty site by a lake in the Colorado mountains. Faye is evidently waiting for a letter: the postman keeps showing up and telling her there’s nothing for her. But she won’t move until she gets this important message from a certain someone from her past who wants to meet up.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Ghost Win Inaugural Rock Category at 2022 American Music Awards, Still Unknown on Red Carpet
Ghost were one of three rock winners at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), and while the victory will certainly raise their profile, Tobias Forge was still somewhat of an unknown at the awards show smirking through a viral moment on the AMA carpet of reporters and photographers when he was called "Mr. Ghost" by a photographer.
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0