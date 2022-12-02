ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era

Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Censored Rock Songs

Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Queens of the Stone Age and Muse Lead 2023 Rock Hall Candidates

Queens of the Stone Age, Muse and Missy Elliott headline the list of artists who will be eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023. Formed in 1996 in Palm Desert, Calif., Queens of the Stone Age have blazed a trail as one of the most powerful forces in modern music. Led by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, the group’s only consistent member across its entire existence, QOTSA have created a distinctive sound by blurring the lines between alternative, stoner and hard rock. The group has released seven studio albums, toured all over the world and enjoyed the better part of two decades among the marquee names in rock.
Noisecreep

Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’

Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
Noisecreep

Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring. Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while...
Noisecreep

Twisted Sister to Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Twisted Sister, who are set to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023. The legends will be inducted into the Hall during the 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, which will take place Jan. 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J. Pero will all be inducted for their contributions to the metal genre.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

