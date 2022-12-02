Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne claims he and Sharon had to have ‘armed guards’ after The Talk racism row
'My heart breaks for him': Emotional Sharon Osbourne discusses husband Ozzy's Parkinson's disease. Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that he and his wife Sharon had to enlist “armed guards” after a backlash against Sharon surrounding her talk show exit. Sharon Osbourne was removed from her CBS chat show The...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throw After Audience Member Injured at Guns N’ Roses Show: “We Don’t Want Anyone Getting Hurt”
Axl Rose has responded to the band’s traditional toss of the microphone into the audience at the end of their show after an audience member claimed she was injured at a recent Guns N’ Roses show in Australia. Rose, who typically throws the microphone into the audience after...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Richie Faulkner ‘Offered to Opt Out’ of Judas Priest Rock Hall Show
Richie Faulkner says he was willing to step aside during Judas Priest's reunion of guitarists K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Instead, he got to participate in an unforgettable moment during the show, as Downing appeared alongside his former bandmates for...
Fans convinced the latest ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting is so obvious it could only be true
Fans may have been demanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe draft in several recurring faces from the Netflix era to reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, but the franchise pulled a sneaky by revealing that the first name to officially join Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Disney Plus series is a newcomer.
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Queens of the Stone Age and Muse Lead 2023 Rock Hall Candidates
Queens of the Stone Age, Muse and Missy Elliott headline the list of artists who will be eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023. Formed in 1996 in Palm Desert, Calif., Queens of the Stone Age have blazed a trail as one of the most powerful forces in modern music. Led by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, the group’s only consistent member across its entire existence, QOTSA have created a distinctive sound by blurring the lines between alternative, stoner and hard rock. The group has released seven studio albums, toured all over the world and enjoyed the better part of two decades among the marquee names in rock.
Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’
Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring. Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while...
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Twisted Sister to Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame
Congratulations to Twisted Sister, who are set to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023. The legends will be inducted into the Hall during the 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, which will take place Jan. 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J. Pero will all be inducted for their contributions to the metal genre.
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
