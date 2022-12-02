ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Woman dies after being hit by car in crosswalk in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Olympia Street just before 3 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bobbilee Martin, 32, was crossing Olympia Street and was legally walking in the crosswalk. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

ATV and other items stolen from storage facility in Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries that happened at a Kennewick storage facility over the weekend of December 2, according to a post from BCSO. Multiple units were burglarized, with numerous items stolen, including a ZForce 800 Trail Side x Side...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
keyw.com

Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]

A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
HERMISTON, OR
Tri-City Herald

Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman

A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA

